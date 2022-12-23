Black Hawk College aims to build highway construction career pathway

The Highway Construction Careers Training Program (HCCTP) at Black Hawk College aims to prepare people to work in the building trades and to increase the number of minorities, women and disadvantaged persons working on Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) projects.
Funded by an IDOT grant, Black Hawk is one of 10 community colleges in the state to offer the HCCTP program.
After finals concluded on Friday, Dec. 16, a Rock Island High School staff member made an announcement over the school's PA system stating "Code Red" and another staff member's name. According to district spokeswoman Holly Sparkman, the announcement was intended to be a prank toward the individual mentioned over the PA system—still, it left students and other staff members frightened and alarmed.
The Davenport school board's vote on Monday kicked-off the first phase the district's shift to a K-5, 6-8 grade configuration pathway, a key provision of its highly-anticipated long-range facilities plan. This plan will set the tone for Davenport schools over the next 10 to 20 years—here are five things to know as the district continues to move forward.
Moline nonprofit SAL Community Services was awarded a three-year grant totaling nearly $1.2 million to support and expand its early childhood development services. The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) offered the grant to implement its Prevention Initiative (PI) program, which provides intensive, research-based child development and family support services for expectant parents or those with children up to age three—aiming to build a strong early learning foundation and prepare children for success at school.