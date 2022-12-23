 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Quad-City Times is partnering with DuTrac Community Credit Union who is sponsoring 1,875 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
topical

Black Hawk College aims to build highway construction career pathway

  • Updated
  • 0

The Highway Construction Careers Training Program (HCCTP) at Black Hawk College aims to prepare people to work in the building trades and to increase the number of minorities, women and disadvantaged persons working on Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) projects.

Funded by an IDOT grant, Black Hawk is one of 10 community colleges in the state to offer the HCCTP program.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

A new HCCTP session begins Monday, Feb. 27, offering instruction and hands-on training 36 hours per week for 13 weeks.

Like other apprenticeships in the building trades, there is no cost to students accepted into the program. Students will receive a stipend of $10 per hour.

Interested students are required to attend an orientation session and must choose from the following:

  • Thursday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m.
  • Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 6 p.m.
  • Thursday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m.
  • Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m.
  • Friday, Feb. 3 at 2 p.m.

People are also reading…

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

To register for an orientation session, visit www.bhc.edu/hcctp or contact Paul Fessler at fesslerp@bhc.edu or 309-796-5729.

Eligible candidates interested in the construction trades must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or GED, a valid driver’s license and be drug-free.

Black Hawk College logo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Consequences' for staffer's prank at Rock Island High School

'Consequences' for staffer's prank at Rock Island High School

After finals concluded on Friday, Dec. 16, a Rock Island High School staff member made an announcement over the school's PA system stating "Code Red" and another staff member's name. According to district spokeswoman Holly Sparkman, the announcement was intended to be a prank toward the individual mentioned over the PA system—still, it left students and other staff members frightened and alarmed.

Here are 5 things to know about Davenport school closures, boundary and staff changes

Here are 5 things to know about Davenport school closures, boundary and staff changes

The Davenport school board's vote on Monday kicked-off the first phase the district's shift to a K-5, 6-8 grade configuration pathway, a key provision of its highly-anticipated long-range facilities plan. This plan will set the tone for Davenport schools over the next 10 to 20 years—here are five things to know as the district continues to move forward. 

Quad-City nonprofit receives over $1M to support healthy childhood development

Quad-City nonprofit receives over $1M to support healthy childhood development

Moline nonprofit SAL Community Services was awarded a three-year grant totaling nearly $1.2 million to support and expand its early childhood development services. The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) offered the grant to implement its Prevention Initiative (PI) program, which provides intensive, research-based child development and family support services for expectant parents or those with children up to age three—aiming to build a strong early learning foundation and prepare children for success at school.

Watch Now: Related Video

Zelensky returns from Washington, US annouces new $1.85 billion military aid package

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News