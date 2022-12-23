Black Hawk College aims to build highway construction career pathway

The Highway Construction Careers Training Program (HCCTP) at Black Hawk College aims to prepare people to work in the building trades and to increase the number of minorities, women and disadvantaged persons working on Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) projects.

Funded by an IDOT grant, Black Hawk is one of 10 community colleges in the state to offer the HCCTP program.

A new HCCTP session begins Monday, Feb. 27, offering instruction and hands-on training 36 hours per week for 13 weeks.

Like other apprenticeships in the building trades, there is no cost to students accepted into the program. Students will receive a stipend of $10 per hour.

Interested students are required to attend an orientation session and must choose from the following:

Thursday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 3 at 2 p.m.

To register for an orientation session, visit www.bhc.edu/hcctp or contact Paul Fessler at fesslerp@bhc.edu or 309-796-5729.

Eligible candidates interested in the construction trades must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or GED, a valid driver’s license and be drug-free.

