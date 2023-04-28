Black Hawk College has announced that Dr. Jeremy Thomas will be the college's next president.

The Black Hawk College Board of Trustees approved the appointment of Thomas. He will begin his role on Monday, June 12, after completing an orientation period that begins Thursday, June 1. He currently serves as provost at Oklahoma City Community College and has more than 20 years experience in various leadership positions in higher education.

"I am excited and honored to join the Black Hawk family," Thomas said. "The college has a rich history with tremendous potential."

The college worked with the Pauly Group of Springfield, IL to conduct a nationwide search. A presidential search committee consisting of faculty, staff, and community members screened potential candidates and brought three finalists forward.

Fritz Larson, board chair, said they are excited to welcome Thomas and look forward to what he can bring to the college.

"Dr. Thomas has an impressive leadership background in higher education within a multi-campus environment with demonstrated results of growing enrollment, strengthening academic programs, and nurturing strategic partnerships," Fritz said.

Thomas will succeed Tim Waynes, J.D., upon Wynes' retirement in June.