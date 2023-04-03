Along with the several local Illinois city and K-12 school board candidates seeking election on Tuesday, April 4, Black Hawk College will soon elect new members to the school's Board of Trustees.
Incumbent Christian Jackson, of Geneseo, is running uncontested on the ballot to serve a four-year term.
Four candidates are vying for the two open six-year term positions, including two incumbents: current secretary Steven Spivey of New Windsor, and Jon A. Looney of Kewanee.
First-term candidates include Samantha Gange, of Rock Island, and David Dyer, of Galva.
Gange has served as Rock Island City Clerk since 2021, while Dyer has been the Galva City Administrator since 2005. More information on the two candidates can be found on their joint Facebook page titled "Samantha Gange and David Dyer for Black Hawk College Board of Trustees" or by emailing
GangeandDyer4BHC@gmail.com.
To find more information on incumbent candidates, visit the
"Board of Trustees" page on the Black Hawk College website, which includes each trustees' email address.
Seven trustees serve on the Black Hawk College Board, elected at large from the Community College District #503 representing Bureau, Henderson, Henry, Knox, Marshall, Mercer, Rock Island, Stark and Whiteside counties. Board meetings are held monthly, alternating between the Quad-Cities Campus in Moline and the East Campus in Galva.
Sample ballots can be found on the Rock Island County Clerk's
website.
A reminder: Voting will run from 6 a.m. and until 7 p.m. for all 37 voting centers during the Tuesday, April 4, consolidated general elections, including the Rock Island County Clerk's Office, located on 1504 3rd Ave. in Rock Island. Visit the
"Polling Place Lookup" and type in your five-digit zip code on the Illinois State Board of Elections website to find your voting center.
Same-day registration will also be available; those registering to vote on election day must bring two forms of ID, showing current name and address.
For questions regarding the consolidated election, call the County Clerk's office at 309-558-3571.
Photos: College for Kids at Black Hawk College
Paisley Arnold of Geneseo, left, Anna Terry of Rock Island and Kayden Meckley of Orion learn to make tacos in the Chef for a Week class during College for Kids Friday at Black Hawk College. Talented and gifted 6th-9th graders attend the College for Kids program based on their academic achievements. Students attended three sessions from 1-2 p.m., 2:15-3:15 p.m. and 3:30-4:30 p.m. Instructors are encouraged to use teaching methods appropriate to a college classroom, including group discussions, lab activities and lectures.
Samuel Molapo of Moline launches his bottle rocket propelled with water and air pressure during College for Kids Friday at Black Hawk College. Talented and gifted 6th-9th graders attend the College for Kids program based on their academic achievements. Students attended three sessions from 1-2 p.m., 2:15-3:15 p.m. and 3:30-4:30 p.m. Instructors are encouraged to use teaching methods appropriate to a college classroom, including group discussions, lab activities and lectures.
Luke Phares 7 of Rock Island and Luke Owen 6 of Moline make tacos in the Chef for a Week class during the College for Kids program Friday at Black Hawk College. Talented and gifted 6th-9th graders attend the College for Kids program based on their academic achievements. Students attend three sessions each day – from 1-2 p.m., 2:15-3:15 p.m. and 3:30-4:30 p.m. Instructors are encouraged to use teaching methods appropriate to a college classroom, including group discussions, lab activities and lectures.
Jayden Braun 7 of Colona and Olivia Hedeen 11 of Rock Island prepare to launch a bottle rocket during the College for Kids program Friday at Black Hawk College. Talented and gifted 6th-9th graders attend the College for Kids program based on their academic achievements. Students attend three sessions each day – from 1-2 p.m., 2:15-3:15 p.m. and 3:30-4:30 p.m. Instructors are encouraged to use teaching methods appropriate to a college classroom, including group discussions, lab activities and lectures.
Jackson Gray 13 of Rock Island and Logan Betcher 12 of Geneseo of Geneseo launch rockets propelled with water and air pressure during College for Kids Friday at Black Hawk College. Talented and gifted 6th-9th graders attend the College for Kids program based on their academic achievements. Students attended three sessions from 1-2 p.m., 2:15-3:15 p.m. and 3:30-4:30 p.m. Instructors are encouraged to use teaching methods appropriate to a college classroom, including group discussions, lab activities and lectures.
Jayden Braun 7 of Colona and Olivia Hedeen 11 of Rock Island launch a rocket propelled with water and air pressure during College for Kids Friday at Black Hawk College. Talented and gifted 6th-9th graders attend the College for Kids program based on their academic achievements. Students attended three sessions from 1-2 p.m., 2:15-3:15 p.m. and 3:30-4:30 p.m. Instructors are encouraged to use teaching methods appropriate to a college classroom, including group discussions, lab activities and lectures.
Alexis Schaefer of Colona copies the sign language from instructor Cheryl Sullivan during College for Kids Friday at Black Hawk College. Talented and gifted 6th-9th graders attend the College for Kids program based on their academic achievements. Students attended three sessions from 1-2 p.m., 2:15-3:15 p.m. and 3:30-4:30 p.m. Instructors are encouraged to use teaching methods appropriate to a college classroom, including group discussions, lab activities and lectures.
Sign language instructor Cheryl Sullivan gives some sign language as student Audrey Terry of Rock Island copies the movement during College for Kids program Friday at Black Hawk College. Talented and gifted 6th-9th graders attend the College for Kids program based on their academic achievements. Students attend three sessions each day – from 1-2 p.m., 2:15-3:15 p.m. and 3:30-4:30 p.m. Instructors are encouraged to use teaching methods appropriate to a college classroom, including group discussions, lab activities and lectures.
Samuel Molapo of Moline pumps up his bottle rocket before launching during College for Kids on Friday at Black Hawk College in Moline. The bottle rockets were propelled with water and air pressure. Talented and gifted sixth- through ninth-graders attend the College for Kids program based on their academic achievements and participate in three sessions. Instructors are encouraged to use teaching methods appropriate to a college classroom, including group discussions, lab activities and lectures.
Lilly Pfaff 13 of Rock Ridge wears a chainmail tunic, coif hood and shield weighing about 110 pounds during class with medieval instructor Jay Swords at the College for Kids program Friday at Black Hawk College. Talented and gifted 6th-9th graders attend the College for Kids program based on their academic achievements. Students attend three sessions each day – from 1-2 p.m., 2:15-3:15 p.m. and 3:30-4:30 p.m. Instructors are encouraged to use teaching methods appropriate to a college classroom, including group discussions, lab activities and lectures.
Lilly Pfaff 13 of Rock Ridge wears a chainmail tunic and coif hood with the help of medieval instructor Jay Swords during College for Kids program Friday at Black Hawk College. Talented and gifted 6th-9th graders attend the College for Kids program based on their academic achievements. Students attend three sessions each day – from 1-2 p.m., 2:15-3:15 p.m. and 3:30-4:30 p.m. Instructors are encouraged to use teaching methods appropriate to a college classroom, including group discussions, lab activities and lectures.
