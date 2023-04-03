Along with the several local Illinois city and K-12 school board candidates seeking election on Tuesday, April 4, Black Hawk College will soon elect new members to the school's Board of Trustees.

Incumbent Christian Jackson, of Geneseo, is running uncontested on the ballot to serve a four-year term.

Four candidates are vying for the two open six-year term positions, including two incumbents: current secretary Steven Spivey of New Windsor, and Jon A. Looney of Kewanee.

First-term candidates include Samantha Gange, of Rock Island, and David Dyer, of Galva.

Gange has served as Rock Island City Clerk since 2021, while Dyer has been the Galva City Administrator since 2005. More information on the two candidates can be found on their joint Facebook page titled "Samantha Gange and David Dyer for Black Hawk College Board of Trustees" or by emailing GangeandDyer4BHC@gmail.com.

To find more information on incumbent candidates, visit the "Board of Trustees" page on the Black Hawk College website, which includes each trustees' email address.

Seven trustees serve on the Black Hawk College Board, elected at large from the Community College District #503 representing Bureau, Henderson, Henry, Knox, Marshall, Mercer, Rock Island, Stark and Whiteside counties. Board meetings are held monthly, alternating between the Quad-Cities Campus in Moline and the East Campus in Galva.

Sample ballots can be found on the Rock Island County Clerk's website.

A reminder: Voting will run from 6 a.m. and until 7 p.m. for all 37 voting centers during the Tuesday, April 4, consolidated general elections, including the Rock Island County Clerk's Office, located on 1504 3rd Ave. in Rock Island. Visit the "Polling Place Lookup" and type in your five-digit zip code on the Illinois State Board of Elections website to find your voting center.

Same-day registration will also be available; those registering to vote on election day must bring two forms of ID, showing current name and address.

For questions regarding the consolidated election, call the County Clerk's office at 309-558-3571.

