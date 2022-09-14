Black Hawk College celebrates 53 years of adult education

Black Hawk College is celebrating National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week Sept. 18-24.
Black Hawk's adult education program provides classes for students studying for their GED, learning English as a Second Language and those working to complete their high school diploma.
Approximately 750 students enroll in these classes each year — at no cost to students.
Over 40 million adults in the U.S. are unable to read, write or do basic math above a third-grade level, and over 1.2 million young adults drop out of high school every year.
However, adults with a high school diploma or equivalent are more likely to land a full time job and earn approximately $10,000 more per year than those without.
Instructors work with each student to design an individual learning plan that aligns to their goals. Examples include:
Getting, retaining or advancing in a job. Getting off public assistance and earning a family-sustaining income. Completing high school or obtaining a GED certificate. Transferring to a community college or training program. Helping their children succeed in school. Managing their family’s health care. Learning English and U.S. culture.
Classes begin every three weeks, with registration dates offered several times a month.
For more information, call:
East Moline: 309-796-8216 Rock Island and Aledo: 309-794-1072 Kewanee: 309-854-1875
Tutoring services also are available to students who qualify. Those interested in becoming an adult volunteer tutor should call 309-796-8215.
Paisley Arnold of Geneseo, left, Anna Terry of Rock Island and Kayden Meckley of Orion learn to make tacos in the Chef for a Week class during College for Kids Friday at Black Hawk College. Talented and gifted 6th-9th graders attend the College for Kids program based on their academic achievements. Students attended three sessions from 1-2 p.m., 2:15-3:15 p.m. and 3:30-4:30 p.m. Instructors are encouraged to use teaching methods appropriate to a college classroom, including group discussions, lab activities and lectures.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Samuel Molapo of Moline launches his bottle rocket propelled with water and air pressure during College for Kids Friday at Black Hawk College.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Luke Phares 7 of Rock Island and Luke Owen 6 of Moline make tacos in the Chef for a Week class during the College for Kids program Friday at Black Hawk College.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Jayden Braun 7 of Colona and Olivia Hedeen 11 of Rock Island prepare to launch a bottle rocket during the College for Kids program Friday at Black Hawk College.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Jackson Gray 13 of Rock Island and Logan Betcher 12 of Geneseo of Geneseo launch rockets propelled with water and air pressure during College for Kids Friday at Black Hawk College.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Jayden Braun 7 of Colona and Olivia Hedeen 11 of Rock Island launch a rocket propelled with water and air pressure during College for Kids Friday at Black Hawk College.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Alexis Schaefer of Colona copies the sign language from instructor Cheryl Sullivan during College for Kids Friday at Black Hawk College.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Luke Phares 7 of Rock Island and Luke Owen 6 of Moline make tacos in the Chef for a Week class during the College for Kids program Friday at Black Hawk College.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Luke Phares 7 of Rock Island and Luke Owen 6 of Moline make tacos in the Chef for a Week class during the College for Kids program Friday at Black Hawk College.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Sign language instructor Cheryl Sullivan gives some sign language as student Audrey Terry of Rock Island copies the movement during College for Kids program Friday at Black Hawk College.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Samuel Molapo of Moline pumps up his bottle rocket before launching during College for Kids on Friday at Black Hawk College in Moline. The bottle rockets were propelled with water and air pressure. Talented and gifted sixth- through ninth-graders attend the College for Kids program based on their academic achievements and participate in three sessions. Instructors are encouraged to use teaching methods appropriate to a college classroom, including group discussions, lab activities and lectures.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Sign language instructor Cheryl Sullivan gives some sign language as student Audrey Terry of Rock Island copies the movement during College for Kids program Friday at Black Hawk College.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Lilly Pfaff 13 of Rock Ridge wears a chainmail tunic, coif hood and shield weighing about 110 pounds during class with medieval instructor Jay Swords at the College for Kids program Friday at Black Hawk College.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Lilly Pfaff 13 of Rock Ridge wears a chainmail tunic and coif hood with the help of medieval instructor Jay Swords during College for Kids program Friday at Black Hawk College.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
