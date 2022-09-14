Black Hawk College celebrates 53 years of adult education

Black Hawk College is celebrating National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week Sept. 18-24.

Black Hawk's adult education program provides classes for students studying for their GED, learning English as a Second Language and those working to complete their high school diploma.

Approximately 750 students enroll in these classes each year — at no cost to students.

Over 40 million adults in the U.S. are unable to read, write or do basic math above a third-grade level, and over 1.2 million young adults drop out of high school every year.

However, adults with a high school diploma or equivalent are more likely to land a full time job and earn approximately $10,000 more per year than those without.

Instructors work with each student to design an individual learning plan that aligns to their goals. Examples include:

Getting, retaining or advancing in a job.

Getting off public assistance and earning a family-sustaining income.

Completing high school or obtaining a GED certificate.

Transferring to a community college or training program.

Helping their children succeed in school.

Managing their family’s health care.

Learning English and U.S. culture.

Classes begin every three weeks, with registration dates offered several times a month.

For more information, call:

East Moline: 309-796-8216

Rock Island and Aledo: 309-794-1072

Kewanee: 309-854-1875

Tutoring services also are available to students who qualify. Those interested in becoming an adult volunteer tutor should call 309-796-8215.