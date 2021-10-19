Black Hawk College celebrates its 75th anniversary

At BHC she found classes that challenge her as a student and help her question her own personal stigmas about society, professors that care about her success and a sense of camaraderie within the student body.

“I have come to find that Black Hawk has gone above and beyond to offer these characteristics to not just myself but to 75 years worth of students,” Mozingo said.

The event included readings by Zayne Olson and Joseph Smith, the winners of a student poetry contest. There were also performances by the Black Hawk Choir and, later, the college’s jazz band.

During the event, the attendees, at least 150 people, learned about the contents of a time capsule left by their counterparts from 1971, then about the planned time capsule. That one is to be opened by the college community in 2046, when Black Hawk is 100 years old.

The old time capsule’s contents included newspaper clippings, programs and other memorabilia from the years before and around when the time capsule was put in place.

What the new time capsule will hold is still being finalized, but a face covering and hand sanitizer will be included, Wynes said.

As she closed her speech for the event, Mozingo had a few final words for the students who will come after her.