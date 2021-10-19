Black Hawk College celebrates its 75th anniversary

Black Hawk College celebrated its 75th anniversary Tuesday by looking at its past and reflecting on its future.
“The future is never certain with the pandemic or even without it, but the people who brought Black Hawk College to life 75 years ago had a vision and a trust that the future would be OK and that their vision would grow and thrive,” Black Hawk College President Tim Wynes said during an anniversary ceremony Tuesday at the college’s Quad-Cities campus.
Fifty years ago, members of the campus community filled a time capsule with memorabilia from the Black Hawk of that time knowing someone would open it in 2021.
Though people cannot know what the future will bring, the college is on good footing to begin the next 75 years, Wynes said.
“And just as they did 75 years ago, we believe today in the future and trust in that vision,” Wynes said.
When Dorothy Beck was traveling to the Quad-Cities in 1969 to take a job as a teacher at Black Hawk, she did not know what community colleges were or could become.
“It was a pretty new concept, community college," said Beck, a former Black Hawk board trustee and professor.
The concept grew out of the necessity to provide education to the young men and women returning home after World War II, she said.
Beck was 23 and thought she would spend a couple of years at Black Hawk then go seek a life of adventure — perhaps in Australia.
Instead, her life became intertwined with Black Hawk, Beck said. She even fell in love there and married.
“Black Hawk College and I grew up together,” Beck said. “I’m a little heavier and sometimes, but not mostly, I walk with a cane, but Black Hawk College just gets smarter and more lovely.”
In 2019, as Aubrie Mozingo was planning her future education, she had no intention of enrolling at Black Hawk, Mozingo, now a BHC student, told the audience in her speech. Her mind was set on large state schools that would help her leave Moline, her hometown.
Mozingo said that at that time, she was also under the impression that she would sell herself short by attending a community college.
With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, she had to reconsider her plans. That led her to Black Hawk and a new opinion of what community colleges can offer.
At BHC she found classes that challenge her as a student and help her question her own personal stigmas about society, professors that care about her success and a sense of camaraderie within the student body.
“I have come to find that Black Hawk has gone above and beyond to offer these characteristics to not just myself but to 75 years worth of students,” Mozingo said.
The event included readings by Zayne Olson and Joseph Smith, the winners of a student poetry contest. There were also performances by the Black Hawk Choir and, later, the college’s jazz band.
During the event, the attendees, at least 150 people, learned about the contents of a time capsule left by their counterparts from 1971, then about the planned time capsule. That one is to be opened by the college community in 2046, when Black Hawk is 100 years old.
The old time capsule’s contents included newspaper clippings, programs and other memorabilia from the years before and around when the time capsule was put in place.
What the new time capsule will hold is still being finalized, but a face covering and hand sanitizer will be included, Wynes said.
As she closed her speech for the event, Mozingo had a few final words for the students who will come after her.
“Dear future Black Hawk students,” Mozingo said during her address. “While your educational choices do have a level of importance in your life, they do not define you as a person. You have the incredible ability to grow and thrive in any environment you are placed in, and for me, Black Hawk was the perfect climate for this change catalyst.”