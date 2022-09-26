Black Hawk College hosts 50th-annual College Night for local high schoolers

Local high school students are encouraged to stop by Black Hawk College's 50th annual College Night Tuesday evening, Sept. 27, for a chance to visit with college and university recruiters from across the country about post-secondary education options.

"We are excited to be back and able to host these larger events in person again," Mikael Gibson, an admissions advisor at Black Hawk, said. "It's a great opportunity, particularly for high schoolers in our area, but also for transfer students to get the chance to talk to a ton of different schools — all at the same time — about what they have to offer."

The free event will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in Building 3 of the college's Quad-Cities Campus.

Black Hawk works with local high school counselors to market the event to area students, Gibson said, often sharing promotional materials like fliers for counselors to post around their school buildings.

"We also have a mailing list that we send to different social services and libraries within the area to make sure people in the community know that this is an option that's coming up," she said.

Admissions adviser Gabriella Hurtado organized College Night, giving a nod to area schools for their continued collaboration.

"This is such a long-standing event, and we really appreciate the support of our local high schools," she said. "I've lived in the Quad-Cities all of my life, and I know that some area high schools really encourage or require students — especially seniors — to attend College Night, so that's been really engrained into the school systems."

The college gives attendees a list of questions to consider while perusing the event, Hurtado said. Recruiters will offer information about college applications, admission, tuition, financial aid, housing, transfer options and potential majors and career pathways.

"In our role as a community college, it's important for us to provide this as a resource for our community," Gibson said. "Not everyone has the resources to go out and do all of the college visits they might like to, or can drive and see these campuses individually. This event allows college campuses to come to their own backyard."

Hurtado seconds Gibson, describing the event as a "one-stop shop" for area students looking to begin the college decision-making process.

"It's overwhelming, so this is a great benefit for families looking to start that process," she said. "I love that we're giving these opportunities out to families who might not have the means otherwise; even for those that do, it really exposes kids to schools they might not have known about and just makes all of these different opportunities and processes a lot more real."

Gibson added that events like these might propel students to take steps like scheduling their own individual campus visits.

"When students get to learn about what colleges have to offer, they're then able to do some of that initial legwork themselves and use the resources they have in a very defined way once they do decide to make those trips," she said.

Schools in or near the Quad-Cities area who've planned to send recruiters include Augustana College, Eastern Iowa Community College, St. Ambrose University, Western Illinois University and Palmer College of Chiropractic. For a more complete list of schools, check the web version of this story.

There will be a slew of other public and private four-year institutions represented, including:

Bradley University

Clarke University

Columbia College of Missouri

Culver-Stockton College

Eastern Illinois University

Eureka College

Graham Hospital School of Nursing

Grand Canyon University

Illinois College

Illinois State University

Iowa State University

Kirkwood Community College

Knox College

Loras College

Luther College

Methodist College

Millikin University

Mount Mercy University

North Central College

North Park University

Ripon College

Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota

Simpson College

Southeast Missouri State University

Southern Illinois University

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences

Truman State University

University of Dubuque

University of Illinois Springfield

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

University of Iowa

University of Missouri-St. Louis

University of Notre Dame

University of Wisconsin – Platteville

University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point

Upper Iowa University

Valparaiso University

Students interested in pursuing non-traditional college options can meet with recruiters from Capri College, the Institution of Aviation at Parkland College, Midwest Technical Institute, Morrison Tech and WyoTech.

"One thing that confuses many is realizing that college isn't only four years," Hurtado said. "There are a lot of great two-year or technical opportunities that we put out in from of families so they know there are a lot more options. There will also be programs that we [Black Hawk] don't offer, but we still want to extend those as well, so it's nice to see all of us colleges working together."

There will also be representatives from the Illinois National Guard, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army and U.S. Navy for those interested in exploring the military.