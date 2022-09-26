Black Hawk College hosts 50th-annual College Night for local high schoolers

Local high school students are encouraged to stop by Black Hawk College's 50th annual College Night Tuesday evening, Sept. 27, for a chance to visit with college and university recruiters from across the country about post-secondary education options.
"We are excited to be back and able to host these larger events in person again," Mikael Gibson, an admissions advisor at Black Hawk, said. "It's a great opportunity, particularly for high schoolers in our area, but also for transfer students to get the chance to talk to a ton of different schools — all at the same time — about what they have to offer."
The free event will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in Building 3 of the college's Quad-Cities Campus.
Black Hawk works with local high school counselors to market the event to area students, Gibson said, often sharing promotional materials like fliers for counselors to post around their school buildings.
"We also have a mailing list that we send to different social services and libraries within the area to make sure people in the community know that this is an option that's coming up," she said.
Admissions adviser Gabriella Hurtado organized College Night, giving a nod to area schools for their continued collaboration.
"This is such a long-standing event, and we really appreciate the support of our local high schools," she said. "I've lived in the Quad-Cities all of my life, and I know that some area high schools really encourage or require students — especially seniors — to attend College Night, so that's been really engrained into the school systems."
The college gives attendees a list of questions to consider while perusing the event, Hurtado said. Recruiters will offer information about college applications, admission, tuition, financial aid, housing, transfer options and potential majors and career pathways.
"In our role as a community college, it's important for us to provide this as a resource for our community," Gibson said. "Not everyone has the resources to go out and do all of the college visits they might like to, or can drive and see these campuses individually. This event allows college campuses to come to their own backyard."
Hurtado seconds Gibson, describing the event as a "one-stop shop" for area students looking to begin the college decision-making process.
"It's overwhelming, so this is a great benefit for families looking to start that process," she said. "I love that we're giving these opportunities out to families who might not have the means otherwise; even for those that do, it really exposes kids to schools they might not have known about and just makes all of these different opportunities and processes a lot more real."
Gibson added that events like these might propel students to take steps like scheduling their own individual campus visits.
"When students get to learn about what colleges have to offer, they're then able to do some of that initial legwork themselves and use the resources they have in a very defined way once they do decide to make those trips," she said.
Schools in or near the Quad-Cities area who've planned to send recruiters include Augustana College, Eastern Iowa Community College, St. Ambrose University, Western Illinois University and Palmer College of Chiropractic. For a more complete list of schools, check the web version of this story.
There will be a slew of other public and private four-year institutions represented, including:
Bradley University
Clarke University
Columbia College of Missouri
Culver-Stockton College
Eastern Illinois University
Eureka College
Graham Hospital School of Nursing
Grand Canyon University
Illinois College
Illinois State University
Iowa State University
Kirkwood Community College
Knox College
Loras College
Luther College
Methodist College
Millikin University
Mount Mercy University
North Central College
North Park University
Ripon College
Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota
Simpson College
Southeast Missouri State University
Southern Illinois University
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville
Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences
Truman State University
University of Dubuque
University of Illinois Springfield
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
University of Iowa
University of Missouri-St. Louis
University of Notre Dame
University of Wisconsin – Platteville
University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point
Upper Iowa University
Valparaiso University
Students interested in pursuing non-traditional college options can meet with recruiters from Capri College, the Institution of Aviation at Parkland College, Midwest Technical Institute, Morrison Tech and WyoTech.
"One thing that confuses many is realizing that college isn't only four years," Hurtado said. "There are a lot of great two-year or technical opportunities that we put out in from of families so they know there are a lot more options. There will also be programs that we [Black Hawk] don't offer, but we still want to extend those as well, so it's nice to see all of us colleges working together."
There will also be representatives from the Illinois National Guard, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army and U.S. Navy for those interested in exploring the military.