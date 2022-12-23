 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Black Hawk College to begin $40.8 million renovation project

Black Hawk College will begin a $40.8 million renovation early next month at its Moline campus, part of the college's ongoing facilities master plan.  

Building 3 is scheduled to undergo a major renovation that will include science and health career labs, athletics and fitness spaces, classrooms, faculty offices and the BHC Police Department. Preparations began this week and site work is to begin on Tuesday, Jan. 3. 

“The renovations to Building 3 at the Quad-Cities Campus represent the college’s commitment to our students for years to come. With this upgrade, the Board has approved perhaps the single biggest investment in our history to science and STEM-related courses as well as overall student life," Black Hawk president Tim Wynes said. "Chemistry and biology labs will replace tired cinderblock classrooms and prepare students for modern careers in multiple fields. Student spaces for studying, connecting and exercising will be enhanced through the internal rebuilding.”

According to Steve Frommelt, vice president for finance and administration, Building 3 was identified in the facilities master plan to align instructional advancement with modern, updated facilities.

"Hands-on science labs are required for learning, regardless of classroom modality," he said.

The three-story building, circa 1971, is located on the west side of campus. 

The renovations to Building 3 will include:

  • Athletics/fitness facilities
  • Campus police office
  • Food pantry
  • Training room
  • Computer lab
  • Faculty offices
  • New entryway 
  • Eight natural science labs
  • Four health science labs
  • Seven science prep and storage rooms
  • Five classrooms

The renovations are slated for completion in July 2024. Building 3 will have limited accessibility until projects are finished. Lot 3, located west of Building 3, will be closed for parking and used by construction crews.

The Health Sciences Center and adjacent Lot 2 will remain open and accessible during construction. The gym also will be accessible for athletic events during construction, except for the period between May 15 and Aug. 1, 2023. 

“While it is very exciting that we continue to make significant investments in our facilities, they do come with some disruption," Frommelt wrote in a Dec. 9 post. "We ask for your patience during this time, but we remain confident these projects will enhance the student experience and be something we can all be proud of.”

The swimming pool, formerly located in Building 3, closed in 2020, and the space will be remodeled into new science labs that will relocate to Building 3 from Building 2. 

The BHC Police Department has moved into the Sustainable Technologies Building on the east side of campus, accessible from Lot 1 off 70th Street. The Athletic Department has moved to Building 1, and the Hawk’s Cupboard food pantry has moved to Building 4. 

The college's facilities planning process was underway from March 12, 2021, through Aug 26, 2021, and a final proposal was brought to the Board of Trustees. Black Hawk has partnered with Chicago-based Demonica Kemper Architects for the projects. 

East Campus Building 5, QC Facilities and Storage Building, QC Baseball and Softball Complex and generators across the district are among other master-plan projects underway.

