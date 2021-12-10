Black Hawk College working to keep pandemic from pausing students' education

Black Hawk College saw less loss in its 2021 fall enrollment than its fellow Illinois community colleges but is still working to help its students weather the ongoing pandemic.
Nationwide, community colleges are still recovering from the effects of COVID-19, according to Illinois Community College Board and Iowa Department of Education reports that studied fall enrollment data.
“Community colleges are open-access institutions and serve a significant number of at-risk students and the pandemic has exacerbated issues for many in that population ranging from fiscal to technological to emotional,” according to the Illinois report.
Black Hawk College saw a decline of 0.2% in overall enrollment between the the falls of 2020 and 2021, according to the Illinois report. There were 3,736 students signed up for fall 2021.
It was the smallest decline in the state between the two years. The largest loss was at Kaskaskia College in Centralia, Ill. That school had 2,282 students, an 18.1% decrease compared to 2020. The highest increase, 12.5%, was at Joliet Junior College, which enrolled 11,551 students in fall 2021.
Illinois’ community colleges overall saw a loss in fall enrollment in 2021 compared to the fall of 2020, according to the report. Enrollment statewide was 230,322 in 2021, a drop of 1.5%.
Iowa saw a similar loss in its overall enrollment at its community colleges, according to the Iowa Department of Education. There were 81,749 students enrolled in fall of 2021, a drop of 1.6% compared to 2020. Like in Illinois, losses were not uniform when looking at the individual schools. Most, including Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, showed at least some growth. EICC has campuses in Scott, Muscatine and Clinton counties.
Both state reports cited a study by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center that showed fall enrollment had declined nationwide by 5.6% from 2020 to 2021.
In the most recent 18 months, what college officials have seen is that this is a story about joint enrollment, or dual credit partnerships with the high schools, Heather Bjorgan, Black Hawk's dean of enrollment management, said. Iowa has a more systemic approach to dual enrollment than Illinois.
BHC's fall 2021 enrollment included 995 dual enrollment students, Bjorgan said. In 2020, there were 1,212, which was a drop from 2019.
“So our drop is really pretty significant in dual enrollment students,” Bjorgan said.
The pandemic was already affecting families with children in the K-12 system because of the need to manage schedules and the type of instruction — traditional, virtual or hybrid — in which the children were involved, Bjorgan said. For many Illinois families, adding managing a dual enrollment option on top of the pandemic-related strains was beyond what they could handle.
Citing the Iowa Department of Education report, Bjorgan said the Iowa community colleges saw a 3.4% growth in joint enrollment for fall of 2021 from fall of 2020.
There has also been an impact on another demographic — the adult working students. Those students are not present in the overall enrollment in the same numbers as they have been in the past.
They are facing similar issues, including uncertainty about COVID-19 and managing children in the K-12 system, Bjorgan said.
“The first thing to go is ‘What are you doing extra?’” Bjorgan said.
Black Hawk has been working to address its pandemic-related losses. Between fall of 2019 and fall of 2020, BHC also saw a 16% drop in its total enrollment.
BHC ran a “Welcome Back” campaign designed to encourage students who recently paused their education because of the pandemic to pick it back up again.
“We targeted over 2,000 of our students who were not here — who didn’t return basically in the fall of 2020 and the spring of ‘21,” Bjorgan said.
Black Hawk worked to have them enroll in the fall of 2021 and saw returns on the initiative.
“I do think that helped,” Bjorgan said. “It certainly got us students that maybe were on the edge of considering it.”
Many colleges have employed that strategy and it is effective, Bjorgan said.
Black Hawk also has federal money available to offer all students, including dual-enrollment students, to help them attend school in the midst of the pandemic.
“It’s for any college-enrolled student so if a student is taking between a certain number of credits they get a certain dollar amount,” Bjorgan said.
Those amounts are $500, $1,000 or $2,000.
They don’t have to apply for or receive financial aid to get the assistance, Bjorgan and Black Hawk spokeswoman Holly Smith said. Students have to certify they’ve been impacted by COVID-19.
“We’ve got money to spend and it’s got to be gone by May,” Bjorgan said. “And we purposefully included dual-credit students because we saw that we needed to help them out.”
Before COVID-19, Illinois' fall enrollment had already been declining for some time, according to the Illinois report. Its community college system saw record fall enrollment during the Great Recession, and the numbers have been declining since.
Black Hawk saw a large intake at that time, and so did the other community colleges in the state.
“So we’re coming down off of that, but then I think there’s other factors in play that have more recently dropped it even further,” Bjorgan said.
The Illinois report included fall enrollment data from 2017 to 2021 that showed declines at all but one community college — McHenry County College — equaling a statewide reduction in the community college student population of about 21.5% over that range.
Black Hawk’s loss over those years was 24.2%, according to the ICCB report. The amount varied widely among the other schools, with the lowest being a 2.4% drop, while the highest was nearly 50%.
McHenry, the sole enrollment to show an increase, grew by about 28%.