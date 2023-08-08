Black Hawk College is offering a Court Reporting Technology program this fall, geared towards those interested in a fast-paced career with immediate local employment opportunities.
In this 60-credit-hour program, students will learn how to use a stenotype machine and build speed for real-time reporting. It includes a supervised internship, allowing students to try their hand at possible careers before earning their Associate in Applied Sciences degree.
Black Hawk offers these classes in person, online or in a hybrid format, and students can complete the program within two years.
Tasked with creating accurate, word-for-word transcriptions of trials, depositions and other legal proceedings — court reporters play a vital role in courtrooms.
The
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects around 2,000 job openings for court reporters each year, on average, over the decade. The median annual salary was $60,380 in May, 2021.
Other applicable careers include a computer-aided real-time transcriptionist (CART), television broadcast captioner or freelance reporting.
CARTs, also using a stenotype, transcribe spoken content in real-time for individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have certain cognitive and/or learning impairments.
Black Hawk's program prepares students for most states’ Certified Shorthand Reporter (CSR) exam and the national Registered Professional Reporter (RPR) exam.
For more information, contact Darcy Jeffries — co-chair of Black Hawk's Business, Computer and Engineering Technology department — at
jeffriesd@bhc.edu or 309-854-1822.
Fall classes start Monday, Aug. 21 — to register or apply, visit
https://www.bhc.edu/admissions/ and click the "Register for Classes" tab.
Photos: Black Hawk College Class of 2023 Commencement at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK
Lauren Bloomquist of East Moline dances across the stage to receive her diploma during graduation ceremonies.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Henna Griffin of Geneseo puts her hands in the air as she receives her diploma during Black Hawk College 2023 Commencement Thursday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Abigail Tossou gives students remarks during the ceremony.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Students remarks speaker Lauren Rogan addresses the crowd during the Black Hawk College 2023 Commencement Thursday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Graduate Beyonce Gonzalez dances across the stage during the Black Hawk College 2023 Commencement ceremony Thursday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
A Black Hawk College graduate shows she is ready for the next phase of life during Commencement.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Graduating students Madison Fuller, left, Tori Declercq, center, and Alexandria Earnest take a selfie cellphone photo before the start of the Black Hawk College 2023 Commencement on Thursday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Black Hawk College 2023 Commencement Thursday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Black Hawk College2023 Commencement Thursday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Koby Brooks of Prophetstown waves to family and friends as he receives his diploma.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Neal Eakins of Mishawaka, Indiana, waves to family and friends during the Black Hawk College 2023 Commencement.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Anayeli Ramirez Xique makes adjustments to her cap before the start of the Commencement Ceremony.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Graduates Elisabeth Genevieve Wallin, left, Jessica Torres, center, and Eric Thorndyke hold signs for photos before the start of the Black Hawk College 2023 Commencement on Thursday at Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Graduates pose for a photo before Black Hawk College 2023 Commencement on Thursday at te Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
A message to family is displayed on a graduate's cap.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Black Hawk College Board of Trustees President Fritz W. Larsen presents Michelle Johnson the honorary title of Professor Emerita during Black Hawk College 2023 Commencement on Thursday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Graduate Emily Freymann gives the student remarks during the Black Hawk College 2023 Commencement Thursday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
