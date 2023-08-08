Black Hawk College is offering a Court Reporting Technology program this fall, geared towards those interested in a fast-paced career with immediate local employment opportunities.

In this 60-credit-hour program, students will learn how to use a stenotype machine and build speed for real-time reporting. It includes a supervised internship, allowing students to try their hand at possible careers before earning their Associate in Applied Sciences degree.

Black Hawk offers these classes in person, online or in a hybrid format, and students can complete the program within two years.

Tasked with creating accurate, word-for-word transcriptions of trials, depositions and other legal proceedings — court reporters play a vital role in courtrooms.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects around 2,000 job openings for court reporters each year, on average, over the decade. The median annual salary was $60,380 in May, 2021.

Other applicable careers include a computer-aided real-time transcriptionist (CART), television broadcast captioner or freelance reporting.

CARTs, also using a stenotype, transcribe spoken content in real-time for individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have certain cognitive and/or learning impairments.

Black Hawk's program prepares students for most states’ Certified Shorthand Reporter (CSR) exam and the national Registered Professional Reporter (RPR) exam.

For more information, contact Darcy Jeffries — co-chair of Black Hawk's Business, Computer and Engineering Technology department — at jeffriesd@bhc.edu or 309-854-1822.

Fall classes start Monday, Aug. 21 — to register or apply, visit https://www.bhc.edu/admissions/ and click the "Register for Classes" tab.

Photos: Black Hawk College Class of 2023 Commencement at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK