Both sides of the nationwide debate on book and content banning gathered at the Bettendorf Public Library on Tuesday — for essentially the same reason: To hit the books.

The library's second floor was reserved on Tuesday for a book-reading event, featuring works by conservative Christian children's book publisher, Brave Books.

According to the Brave Books website, the publisher hosts similar "BRAVE Story Hour" events —

Meanwhile, a flock of community members gathered in the nearby Faye Field for a "read-in" of frequently banned books — aiming to showcase their support for public libraries, schools and librarians amidst growing book and content-banning legislation.

"It's about tradition": Story hour promotes age-appropriate, faith-based reading

At least 70 adults and plenty more children — most of whom were engaged in reading or crafts — packed into the library's second-floor Bettendorf Room on Tuesday.

The event opened with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer.

Event organizer Karin Shaw said the it was not affiliated with any group or organization, but, rather, a reading opportunity for children and their families.

"It's a reading hour," she said. "We're just reading and giving the children an opportunity to hear some good, quality literature and to encourage them toward truth and toward beauty. That's really what it's all about."

Shaw said the event welcomed anyone interested in hearing a story or doing crafts, with no restrictions.

"We're not banning books; we're not banning anything," she added. "We're here to do a story time with the kids."

The two books from BRAVE Books read aloud to the children were "Little Lives Matter" and "Elephants are not Birds."

Written by pro-life activist and internet personality Elizabeth Johnston, "Little Lives Matter" aims to teach children "the topic of the sanctity of life."

Dr. Ben Bempong, the new headmaster of Morning Star Academy in Bettendorf, read this book during the story hour.

"A parent came to me and told me they needed somebody to read to the children," he said. "I'm happy to allow them to see Christ through me today, and hopefully they get to learn a new story about their lives."

Prior to joining Morning Star, Bempong was a dean of student development at a Christian school in Michigan.

The other featured Brave book, "Elephants are not Birds," aimed to tackle the topic of gender identity, penned by right-wing commentator Ashley St. Clair.

Casey Brodersen, of Bettendorf, said the event is celebrating books.

"It's about tradition," he said. "It’s a pretty strange concept, but people used to read books to their children as a way to enlighten them, as a way to spark interest, to broaden their minds, and to seek after information and knowledge. This isn't ground-breaking stuff."

Broderson brought his Bible to the event, which he said teaches kids right from wrong and good from evil.

"…That's what this is about," he said. "As far as the content, you have to remember these are children. Children have certain things on their mind that are usually pretty primitive and pretty basic as far as what they’re looking for."

Broderson said adults "too often" try to impart their own versions of what they feel children should be learning.

"…Which is kind of what we’re doing," he said. "But, age-appropriate. I don’t see where that’s an issue, because it’s adhered to in so many other things we do in normal life. Kids can’t drive cars, kids can’t buy alcohol, they can’t buy cigarettes, they can’t buy lottery tickets. Kids can’t apply for a credit card. There are all kinds of things kids can’t do."

To Broderson, people have "very good reason" to limit access to what some may deem as adult content.

"Because we want them to have a childhood and have a nice, enjoyable childhood," he said. "And they don’t understand (adult content), it doesn’t make any sense to them. It’s probably ugly; it’s probably gross, and they’re not concerned about those things at this point."

Iowa's recent Senate File 496 legislation prohibits books depicting a sex act from school libraries and classrooms. The law exempts religious texts, such as the Bible, which contains several sexual descriptions — along with material for human growth and development classes.

On the idea that society is "forcing kids to grow up too fast," Brodersen is unsure.

"I don’t know if it’s necessarily making them grow up so fast as much as it is to get them to accept what’s trying to be made acceptable," he said. "Adults aren’t accepting it, so let’s get the kids to accept it. That way, when they’re adults, they’ll accept it."

"But, it is our duty as Christians to spread the good word," Broderson added. "It's pretty radical stuff, but love one another, treat people kindly, look after each other, and help one another."

"People are letting their voices be known": Read-in advocates for libraries, educators and the freedom to read

Outside in Faye's Field, people of all ages and area communities came with their favorite banned books in-hand.

Warren Carlton, a 9-year-old at Hopewell Elementary School in Bettendorf, was part of this crowd.

"I really wanted to help people know that they can read whatever they want," he said. "And people can't just make the rules of your body and your choices."

Some of Carlton's favorite books include Tracey West's "Dragon Masters" series and Harry Potter.

Many attendees also made signs to wave along 18th Street in Bettendorf — earning plenty of supportive honks from passersby.

Bettendorf parent Lexie Reiling's sign read, "I'm With The Banned."

While the growing traction behind book and content bans surprises her, Reiling said, her main concern is her 8-year-old son and his peers' education.

"I think kids deserve to have those windows into other cultures and people who are different from them and learning empathy or seeing themselves reflected in the books and media they have and feeling validated by that," Reiling said. "I worry about those kids who are, now, not going to have those opportunities."

Reiling said her son's access to age-appropriate content at school was never a concern.

"He and I have a lot of conversations about the kind of media he's taking in," she said. "That's my role as a parent, and it feels like that is the appropriate place … not for someone to legislate those opportunities away."

Another Bettendorf resident, Terri Luke, made a sign with a list of frequently banned or challenged books while she read "The Bluest Eye" by Toni Morrison.

Like a chalkboard, titles such as "To Kill a Mockingbird," "The Catcher in the Rye" and "Harry Potter" were spread across the black poster board.

"If a parent believes that one of these books is something their child shouldn't be reading, that's fine," she said. "But don't tell me, or other parents, what their children can read."

Exposing children to a wide range of content at school or in libraries, Luke said, helps to develop tolerance and respect.

She witnessed this with her own three children, all of whom are Bettendorf graduates.

"Books have always been an important part of my life and my children's," Luke said. "It's the only way to really learn what's outside of where you live, especially when you're in a predominantly white neighborhood, city or state."

Andrew Carlberg, of Davenport, attended with his wife, Harmony, and toddler, Taran.

While Taran has a few years before kindergarten, Carlberg is worried about how SF 496 and similar legislation could impact his children's education.

"We know this ties directly to lives before you even get to just 'understanding others,' which is also important," he said, citing "Don't Say Gay" bills, specifically. "It's the same with Critical Race Theory —when we're trying to ignore or hide all of this, we can't be educated on it. We can't learn from history, and then we're doomed to repeat it."

Veronica Glackin came from East Moline for the read-in.

She reflected on the vast differences within her state legislature, as Illinois became the first state to pass a law outlawing book-bans in June.

"It's just a drive across the bridge, but it almost feels like a completely different world," Glackin said. "I'm very grateful to live in Illinois, but this is just weird and hard to see, also."

Mindy Smith-Pace chairs the Scott County Central Committee Banned Book Club. With help from Iowa State Senate candidate Deb VanderGaast, she organized Tuesday's read-in and was pleased with the turnout.

"People are letting their voices be known," Pace said. "We're all about supporting our libraries, our educators, administrators in our schools — just making sure that our children can grow up to be productive citizens … able to have conversations in college and beyond about the books they read, the movies they watch — all of this is not something we should be banning."

Also stopping by Tuesday's read-in were Iowa State Rep. Ken Croken and Illinois State Rep. Gregg Johnson.