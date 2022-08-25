 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Breakdown of finalized Iowa Department of Education free or reduced-price school meal criteria

Iowa free or reduced-priced school meal eligibility chart

The Iowa Department of Educaiton's 2022-2023 income eligibility guidelines for free or reduced-priced school meal programs. Obtained from the Davenport Community School District. 

The Iowa Department of Education (IDOE) and Bureau of Nutrition and Health Services finalized its free and reduced-priced meals policies for children unable to pay the full price of meals through the National School Lunch Program, School Breakfast Program, Special Milk Program and Afterschool Care Snack Program.

State and local school officials set family size and income criteria for free or reduced-priced meal benefits.

Eligibility from last year will continue within the same school for 30 operating days into the 2022-2023 school year. Children must pay full school meal prices when the carryover period ends unless the household submits an application that is approved or is notified of direct certification. Schools will not send a reminder or notice of expired eligibility. 

Households can submit applications at any time during the year. Applications will not be approved unless complete eligibility information is submitted. School officials may verify the information in the application. Any applicant submitting deliberate misrepresentation of eligibility information may be subject to prosecution under state and federal criminal statutes.

If a family member becomes unemployed, households should contact the school to complete an application.

Special Supplement Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) participants may be eligible for free or reduced-price meals after completing an application. The school meal programs will not discriminate against individuals with Limited English Proficiency (LEP).

If a school knows of children enrolled in the Head Start/Even Start Program or are considered homeless, migrant or runaway, households will be notified for the child's eligibility.  

To file a program discrimination complaint, complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form. Complaints can find these online, at any USDA office, by calling 866-632-9992 or by writing a letter addressed to USDA.

The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, phone number and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and time of an alleged violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by:

  • Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights 1400 Independence Ave., SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410
  • Fax: 833-256-1665 or 202-690-7442
  • Email: program.intake@usda.gov
Households may be eligible in one of four ways

Households whose income is at or below the levels shown in the chart are eligible. To enroll in free and reduced price school meals/milk benefits, households must complete one application listing all children and return it to their school. The application only requires the last four digits of the primary wage earner's social security number, or of another adult household member. Households must contact the school if they choose to decline meal benefits.

For children or households receiving benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Family Investment Program (FIP) and a few specific Medicaid programs are eligible. Most SNAP or FIP households will qualify automatically, and will receive a letter from their children's schools notifying them of their benefits. After receiving the letter, no more action is required to secure the benefits.

If any children were not listed on the notice of eligibility, household should contact the school. Households who feel they would qualify for free meals - and received notification qualifying for reduced-price benefits - should complete an application for free and reduced price meals.

Some SNAP and FIP households will receive a letter from the Department of Human Services (DHS) qualifying the children listed for free meals. To receive the benefits, parents must take the letter to the child’s school.

SNAP or FIP households that do not receive a DHS letter must complete an application with the abbreviated information indicated on the form's instructions for their children to receive free meals. An application that lists an assistance program’s case number for any household member extends free benefit eligibility to all children in a household.

Foster kids and families are also eligible

Foster children are eligible for free meal benefits--some will be automatically qualified for free meals through the state direct certification process. Host families will receive notification of these benefits, and do not need to complete any further applications for their foster children to receive free meals.

If a family with foster children does not receive notification and wishes to apply for meal benefits, they must follow the instructions laid out on the application form. For example, a foster child may be included as a member of the host family if the family chooses to apply for benefits for other children also. Including children in foster care as household members may qualify other children in the household for benefits. If the foster family is not eligible for free or reduced price meal benefits, foster children may still receive benefits.

