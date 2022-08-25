Breakdown of finalized Iowa Department of Education free or reduced-price school meal criteria

The Iowa Department of Education (IDOE) and Bureau of Nutrition and Health Services finalized its free and reduced-priced meals policies for children unable to pay the full price of meals through the National School Lunch Program, School Breakfast Program, Special Milk Program and Afterschool Care Snack Program.

State and local school officials set family size and income criteria for free or reduced-priced meal benefits.

Eligibility from last year will continue within the same school for 30 operating days into the 2022-2023 school year. Children must pay full school meal prices when the carryover period ends unless the household submits an application that is approved or is notified of direct certification. Schools will not send a reminder or notice of expired eligibility.

Households can submit applications at any time during the year. Applications will not be approved unless complete eligibility information is submitted. School officials may verify the information in the application. Any applicant submitting deliberate misrepresentation of eligibility information may be subject to prosecution under state and federal criminal statutes.

If a family member becomes unemployed, households should contact the school to complete an application.

Special Supplement Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) participants may be eligible for free or reduced-price meals after completing an application. The school meal programs will not discriminate against individuals with Limited English Proficiency (LEP).

If a school knows of children enrolled in the Head Start/Even Start Program or are considered homeless, migrant or runaway, households will be notified for the child's eligibility.

To file a program discrimination complaint, complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form. Complaints can find these online, at any USDA office, by calling 866-632-9992 or by writing a letter addressed to USDA.

The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, phone number and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and time of an alleged violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by:

Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights 1400 Independence Ave., SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410

Fax: 833-256-1665 or 202-690-7442

Email: program.intake@usda.gov