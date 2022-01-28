Bridgeview principal to be Pleasant Valley's director of elementary education next year

The Pleasant Valley Community School District board approved the hiring of a new director of elementary education during a special meeting Thursday night.
Tony Hiatt, the principal at Bridgeview Elementary School, will serve as the director for the 2022-2023 school year.
The board held an executive session that lasted just over an hour before voting. During the open portions of the meeting, there was no detailed discussion about Hiatt’s selection.
Cindy Lewis, who Hiatt will replace, has announced she is retiring. She was recognized for her service at the Nov. 8 school board meeting, according to the board minutes.
The position is part of district-wide administrative staff, according to the Pleasant Valley’s website.
Hiatt became the Bridgeview principal in 2005.
