IN BRIEF

BRIEF: Rock Island-Milan School District #41 releases 2022-2023 school registration dates

Rock Island - Milan School District #41 logo

 Olivia Allen

The Rock Island-Milan School District #41 announced their registration dates for the 2022-2023 school year on Wednesday.

Registration will take place on Wednesday, July 20 and Thursday, July 21 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rock Island High School Fieldhouse. All families who are new to the district will need to register for school on those dates.

The site is located on 1400 25th Avenue in Rock Island.

The district would like to note that families will not be able to register at their home school on the first day, which falls on Wednesday, August 3. However, there will be a satellite registration location available at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center that day for families to register their students from 8:00 a.m. to noon.

The Martin Luther Kind Jr. Center is located on 630 9th Street in Rock Island.

More information about registration, a map of home school boundaries and other requirements can be found on the district's website, www.rimsd41.org.

-- STAFF REPORT

