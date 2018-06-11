The budget for the Bartlett Performing Arts Center at Moline High School has grown again, as has the gift from the Robert E. Bartlett Family Foundation. School board members Monday approved a third amended development agreement, which brings the new estimated project budget to $12.15 million, including $400,000 in new funds from the foundation to pay for additional components of the project.
Under the new development agreement approved Monday by Moline-Coal Valley board members during a special meeting, funding for the project now is an $8.15 million commitment from the Bartlett Family Foundation and $4 million from district coffers.
District documents state the foundation approached the district with a desire to donate the additional $400,000 to support:
The purchase of the orchestra pit cover system
The full buildout of the multi-purpose room into the “black box.” This space will be a flexible rehearsal and performance space.
The incorporation of wood slats into the “river wall.” The wall is a central design feature of the project.
The board first approved a development agreement with the Bartlett Family Foundation in March 2017, which then estimated the performing arts center as a $10 million project that included a $7 million contribution from the trust and a $3 million district obligation.
Since that first agreement, the trust agreed to increase its commitment to the project by $750,000 and the district committed to an additional $1 million in funding. The cost estimate previously was $11.75 million, with $7.75 million from the trust and $4 million from the district.
Superintendent Lanty McGuire said he does not expect any further development agreement changes.
“We had this wish list of things that we wanted when we first designed it. When bids came in, we had to drop some items we originally wanted,” he said Monday after the board meeting. “I think (now) everything is in it except for a chandelier, everything came to fruition, thanks to the Bartlett Trust.”