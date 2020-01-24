Building and grounds projects discussed by Mercer County School Board

ALEDO — Upcoming building and grounds projects were the focus of a recent Mercer County Board of Education meeting.
Several needed items were discussed at the meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 22, including filling a hole outside the pre-kindergarten building on the Joy Junior High School campus and adding steps near the sophomore parking lot at the high school.
You have free articles remaining.
Board member Don Yates said community member Brad Long is interested in helping the district with smaller construction projects. Long attended the most recent building and grounds committee meeting and suggested creating a “job shadowing” experience for interested junior and senior students. Long is business manager of Laborers’ Local Union 309 in Rock Island.
In other business, the board discussed ways the school district might let students know about careers that would offer an alternative to college, perhaps by perhaps holding a “Trades Day.” Building principals were asked to prepare priority lists for needed work by the February board meeting.
The board also approved hiring Gorenz and Associates, Peoria, for the 2020 annual audit and agreed to have Superintendent Scott Petrie apply for a $50,000 school maintenance matching grant, which has a Feb. 14 due date. Some of the grant will be used for roof repair and asbestos removal at the junior high.
Petrie announce recent grants received from the Lowell N. Johnson Charitable Foundation, Moline. Grants of $6,750 were made to both Apollo and New Boston elementary schools, and a $2,500 grant will go to the Intermediate school.