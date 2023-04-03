Friday, April 14 - Sunday, April 16, on campus: WIU's annual DataFest competition will kick off at 5 p.m. on Friday, open to any local community college or regional university student. Nationally-coordinated through the American Statistical Association, DataFest challenges students to work collaboratively without faculty in a competition where teams work to discover insights in large, real-world datasets rich in information. The weekend-long competition will wrap up at 1 p.m. on Sunday, where teams will present their findings to a panel of judges. Travel awards will be available for in-person participants.