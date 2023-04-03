School officials and students at Western Illinois University's Quad-Cities campus have a busy month ahead, featuring several events or activities open to the community.
Here's a roundup of notable upcoming events hosted by WIU-QC; those requiring prior registration or fees are indicated with an asterisk (*).
I-74 Suspension Bridge Presentation
Thursday, April 6 at 4:30 p.m. @ WIU-QC Riverfront Hall, room 111: I-74 corridor manager George Ryan and civil engineer Tom Schebler, of Helm Group, will give a presentation and lead a discussion on the planning and process for the I-74 suspension bridge (the Iowa-Illinois Memorial Bridge) demolition project. For more information on the event, contact Rabchuk at ja-rabchuk@wiu.edu.
Thursday, April 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. @ the QC Complex C Atrium: Area high school students will have the opportunity to read poems and short stories at an open mic, along with a chance to display their paintings, sculptures and other visual artistic work at the fifth-annual "Get Lit" contest. The contest features three formal categories: poems; short stories, screenplays or plays; and images, paintings and sculptures. Students will focus on three thematic categories, including gender and sexuality; race and class; and environment, climate and local interest. The first place winner will earn a $50 gift card, while second and third place winners will earn a $40 and $30 gift card, respectively. Participants will also tour campus, ask questions about college life to a panel of current students and visit classes in progress—over 60 local students participated last year.
Friday, April 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on campus: Participants of the 61st-annual Technology Expo will explore and learn about different degree programs and careers in a variety of tech-related fields, including engineering, construction management, engineering technology and instructional design. Students will also experience interactive tours of campus and participate in group activities. Lunch will be provided to all participants.
Friday, April 14, from 5 to 8 p.m. @ the QC Complex C Atrium: Through a partnership betweenWIU-QC and Wild Ones Quad-Cities, participants will tour WIU's native plant garden and learn about local efforts to create sustainable environments throughout our communities, the benefits of the connection between wellness and nature and get to network with local organizations aimed towards healing the earth. Pizza, dessert and refreshments will be available for participants.
Friday, April 14 - Sunday, April 16, on campus: WIU's annual DataFest competition will kick off at 5 p.m. on Friday, open to any local community college or regional university student. Nationally-coordinated through the American Statistical Association, DataFest challenges students to work collaboratively without faculty in a competition where teams work to discover insights in large, real-world datasets rich in information. The weekend-long competition will wrap up at 1 p.m. on Sunday, where teams will present their findings to a panel of judges. Travel awards will be available for in-person participants.
*Registration is required to participate. To register teams, visit wiu.edu/cbt/afed/datafest. All teams must be registered by Friday, March 31. For questions about DataFest, contact Jessica Lin at JL-Lin@wiu.edu.
Available until Saturday, April 22 @ the QC Complex Atrium: A multimedia installation of acclaimed artist Miriam Alarcón Avila's work, “Luchadores Immigrants," will be available for viewing this month until Saturday, April 22. Avila's exhibit showcases Latino communities through a multimedia approach based in photography, incorporating customized Luchador masks, video, poetry and storytelling. "Luchadores Immigrants" shares the stories of Latinx people across Iowa by expressing the heroic and poignant nature of their characters through masks. Avila’s work has appeared in several art museums in Des Moines, Iowa City and eastern Iowa communities. For more information about Avila’s work, visit miriamalarconavila.com.
Ready to Learn Conference*
Saturday, April 29 at 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on campus: In a collaboration between WIU, WQPT PBS and Illinois StarNet, this conference aims to provide educators, caregivers and others with knowledge and resources to foster enhanced outcomes for children of all ages. The event will feature two keynote speakers: Ruth Spiro, author of the bestselling book, "Baby Loves Science," and Antoninette Taylor, Ph.D on Pre/K-12 curriculum and instruction. Participants will get to partake in breakout sessions on a variety of topics related to early childhood education. Educational vendors and community organizations will be available to explore and breakfast and lunch will be provided for all participants. Additionally, ISBE will offer professional development credits for applicable sessions.
*Registration is required to participate and costs $50 per person. To register, or for information on becoming a presenter or vendor, visit rtlconference.org.
WIU-QC is located on 3300 River Drive in Moline.
