Cafeteria follow up: How local schools cope with inflation, supply-chain issues

Policy changes and inflation are forcing school districts nationwide and locally to adapt to new challenges in their cafeterias.

Navigating recent school meal policies: In June, congress passed the “Keep Kids Fed Act”, extending the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) authority to issue summer nutrition waivers past the June 30 deadline to Sept. 30. However, congress didn’t extend the USDA’s pandemic-era child nutrition waivers - which allowed participating schools to offer free meals for all students - meaning families must return to submitting income-based applications to earn free or reduced-priced school meals. “Keep Kids Fed” did extend federal reimbursement rates, offering up to 40 cents more than what schools normally claim for each meal, and provided flexibility for school nutrition departments to work around supply-chain shortages and offer to-go meal options.

“It's been a little bit of a struggle, as far as switching back from having everyone eat for free for almost two years,” said Amy Guerrero, director of food service for North Scott schools. “Families who were used to not paying for lunch now have to, so we've had to be really diligent and make sure we have people fill out the paperwork for free and reduced meals if we can.”

Davenport, Bettendorf, North Scott, Pleasant Valley, Moline-Coal Valley and the Dioceses of Davenport and Peoria school districts all participate in the USDA’s National School Lunch Program (NSLP), a federal, USDA meal program providing nutritionally balanced, reduced-price or free lunches to students in public, private and residential child care institutions. The USDA also offers the School Breakfast Program.

At Bettendorf schools, roughly half of the 4,500 students participate in the program daily.

“Almost half of those students qualify for either free or reduced food assistance,” school nutrition facilitator Michelle Riessen said. “We’ve noticed an impact on negative balances for students who benefited from the free school meals during the pandemic. We are reaching out to families who have low or negative balances regularly, through multiple forms of communication. Families can still apply for free and reduced meal status on the district’s nutrition services webpage."

Just over 25 percent of North Scott students receive free or reduced-price meals under the NSLP.

To help with the transition from previous federal waivers, Guerrero said the district received USDA supply-chain assistance funding, which gives school districts additional money to buy domestic food products to combat sweeping supply-chain disruptions.

“Our district received a lump sum of cash in August, and we just found out we're going to have maybe two more rounds of additional funding,” she said. “We’ll see where we are at the end of the year, but we’re a very financially sound district, and we’ve received that additional supply-chain funding … so I think we’re going to be okay, even with the increased prices.”

Riessen said Bettendorf schools have run into similar issues with supply chain and product availability as others nationwide but closely monitor communication with the district’s food vendors to work around potential problems.

“We also participate in state and federal resources that help with school foods, such as the USDA-Department of Defense’s Fresh Fruits and Vegetables program, where we can easily get domestically grown produce year-round at a significantly reduced price,” she said.

Though North Scott schools are more rural than other local districts, Guerrero said the district hasn't had any significant barriers to getting products.

“I’m in a co-op with Camanche and Durant Schools; there were issues for those smaller, more rural districts … they had a really hard time convincing some vendors to deliver products to them,” she said. “I think North Scott is big enough and so close to Davenport, so we didn’t really have those issues, because our main hub here is Eldridge.”

Guerrero said North Scott partners with Bettendorf, Clinton and some of the smaller, more rural surrounding school districts in its co-op, giving her department more buying power to prevent food- service disruptions.

The USDA uses its “paid lunch equity” tool to gather school district data and recommend or establish paid school lunch prices, which are conducted for districts annually. Most had to raise prices this school year.

“We’re required to keep three months of operating funds in our cash account; so long as we have those three months operating in fluid cash, we don’t necessarily have to increase prices. It’s just a local decision that a district would choose to do,” Guerrero said.

Due to the financial stability of the district, North Scott schools hadn’t increased meal prices for several years until now, she said, though the district will bump prices by more than 10 cents in a year.

“We probably would have increased prices, regardless of inflation, but knowing that costs of food and goods have gone up so much, it was an easier decision for us to do that $0.10 increase,” she said. “It’s still early to tell how all of this will affect our budget overall, but I think we’ll be okay. We’ll try not to pass it on to the families the best we can.”

Davenport, East Moline and Rock Island-Milan school districts use the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), an alternative to the NSLP. Davenport has 23 schools in its district operating under CEP, as opposed to the NSLP.

CEP is more commonly used by districts with higher poverty levels, but those with a student population of at least 40 percent on state-direct certification lists are eligible.

East Moline schools house approximately 2,431 students; they’ve been a CEP district since 2015. Once a district is enrolled, all of its students no longer have to pay for school meals.

“So there are very few students in the district who have ever paid for a meal,” the district’s food service director, Colin Kave, said. He explained that CEP districts receive money based on the percentage of students listed on the direct certification list.

“Once that percentage is found, it’s multiplied by a factor of 1.6. This becomes the district's free- meal-claiming percentage for 4 years,” Kave said. “This percentage is a pretty huge deal for a school district's budget. Free lunch reimbursement for the 2022-23 school year is $4.43 versus only $0.87 for a paid lunch.”

Kave said most of the students on the state’s direct certification list are also enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), i.e. food stamps.

Rock Island-Milan School District No. 41 students — totaling 6,400 — also enjoy school breakfast and lunch at no cost under the CEP.

As with many industries, education was hit hard by global inflation rates.

“Just like you see in the grocery stores, it’s the same for us as well,” Kave said. “Our food costs are up approximately 20% compared to last year. Although it’s not great, supply chain issues are better than they were last year, or we’re just getting used to it.”

But food supplies aren’t the only area seeing shortages.

“We’re short-staffed,” Beth MacKenna, food service director for Rock Island-Milan schools, said. “We’ve hired 27 employees for this full year alone, and we still need to hire another 17. We’ve had to simplify our menu, because we have to have the staff to do those more complex menus, and we can’t do it if not. It’s just not feasible.”

MacKenna said her district “orders the basics across the board” from their food-service distributor, and they’ve started to see more supply-chain turnaround compared to the past.

“I guess that could also be because we know what to order and what not to order,” she said. “We don’t try and ‘set ourselves up,’ because we want to be sure we’re going to have those products and we’ll do whatever we can to make sure that happens. It’s working out pretty well.”

Like North Scott, Rock Island-Milan’s food service department participates in a co-op, a new venture for the district.

“We communicate regularly with our distributor and our vendors to make sure that if there's going to be an issue, we're ahead of it and we can come up with substitutes before we have any outages,” MacKenna said. “Whereas last year, if we were out, we were out. It didn’t happen often, but it was a little issue everyone had to get over.”

Fortunately, a spike in state reimbursement rates has helped Kave's district in East Moline offset soaring food costs. But East Moline schools have taken other steps as well.

“Essentially, students don't have to take items they know they won’t eat, with some limitations,” he said. “This reduces food waste and district costs. We have the advantage of centralized delivery with a very large storage capacity for both cold and dry items.

"If we see an item with supply chain issues, we’ll schedule a delivery of the item to cover us for several months, up to an entire year, if shelf life is good. We still run into issues, but our distributor usually has alternative food items to fill in the gaps.”

Aside from negative balances or navigating meal-claiming applications, most food service directors said their districts haven’t been significantly impacted by the Inflation Reduction Act so far. But MacKenna said that may change, for the better.

“I think it could be beneficial to us as a direct certification. With more people in that process, we can count that towards our claiming program, so it does benefit us in the long run, just not right now,” she said. “When we go to apply for CEP next year, it’ll bump our numbers for those covered under the reduced plan.”

Last month during the first White House Conference on Food, Nutrition and Health in over 50 years, President Joe Biden's administration announced its goal to expand free school meal access by 9 million by 2023.

One strategy to do this, Biden highlighted, is lowering the CEP qualification threshold to 25 percent. Another is by partnering with and incentivizing private and non-profit food companies, namely DoorDash and FoodCorps, to address food insecurity.

The bill, titled the “Healthy Meals, Healthy Kids Act,” is pending in Congress.