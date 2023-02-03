Camanche schools earned the "Heart Safe School" designation from the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital and Project ADAM: Iowa Heartland, following Iowa City as the second in the state to earn the distinction.

Heart Safe School programming provides tools and education to respond to heart emergencies. Camanche Associate Principal Josh Davis and school Nurse Amanda Hoershelmann led a team of high school staff through a series of safety drills and CPR certifications. They also do routine compliance checks of their on-site AEDs.

Program coordinators at Stead conduct an initial phone review, a written review of the school’s current cardiac emergency action plan (EAP) and an onsite emergency drill.

A comprehensive EAP may save the life of a student, staff member, parent or visitor who experiences sudden cardiac arrest — statistically, about 7,000 U.S. children and adolescents experience sudden cardiac arrest each year.

Project ADAM helps schools nationwide make Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) readily available and prepares schools for a cardiac emergency through emergency response plans, staff CPR and AED training and sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) awareness education.

SCA is caused by a sudden collapse because of ventricular fibrillation. In these cases, the heart will suddenly stop beating normally and fail to pump blood through the body, often causing one to suddenly pass out and become unresponsive with either no pulse, abnormal or no breathing.

SCAs are treated by an AED, which delivers a shock to the heart if needed. AED devices are typically small, portable, automated and easy to operate — some giving instruction through voice prompts. Successful resuscitation depends on treatment with CPR and an AED within two to three minutes of a person’s collapse.

Warning signs of possible sudden cardiac arrest:

• Discomfort, pain or pressure in the chest during or after exercise

• Fainting, nearly fainting or seizure-like activity during or after exercise, emotion or surprise

• Excessive, unexpected and unexplained fatigue or shortness of breath with exercise

• Skipping or racing heartbeats

• Family history of sudden death before age 50 or heart abnormalities

For more information about the Project ADAM: Iowa Heartland program, visit https://uihc.org/childrens/services/project-adam-iowa-heartland

