Cannabis-related classes being offered at Black Hawk College

Several new courses are being offered at Black Hawk College to help satisfy the demand for certified workers in the emerging cannabis industry.

In partnership with Green Flower, a cannabis education and training agency, BHC is offering three fully online cannabis training programs, which result in certification: Advanced Manufacturing Agent, Advanced Dispensary Associate and Advanced Cultivation Technician.

Demand for workers is high in Illinois as the cannabis industry continues to expand.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation reports 113 marijuana dispensaries in the state as of Jan. 6, 2023, and another 189 are on the way to being fully licensed. Moline is among the communities where a new dispensary is licensed and soon to open.

In 2021, Illinois’ cannabis industry supported roughly 29,000 full-time jobs and brought in $1.78 billion in sales, according to the Leafly 2022 Jobs Report.

"That speaks volumes to the growth potential in this industry," said Dr. Richard Bush, associate vice president for economic and workforce development at BHC. "Students who are interested in learning more about cultivation and botany of the plants, transportation and all other aspects of running or managing a dispensary, will truly benefit from the skills and certificates associated with our cannabis program."

Daniel Kalef, vice president of higher education at Green Flower, said the U.S. cannabis industry was likely to experience growth similar this year to that which occurred in 2021.

"Illinois continues to be really strong; what we've heard from employers in our network … I wouldn't be surprised to see sales increase by another 20 to 30 percent (this year)," he said, adding that jobs growth would follow.

Kalef categorized the three certification programs at Black Hawk as relatively equal in employment potential, and Bush agreed.

"I think it's dependent on the student's interest, where they want to be within the industry," he said. "Across the three certifications, there are some commonalities between them, and there are some significant differences … from what I can tell, there's a very high demand across all three, and students can take one certificate or take all three if they want and apply those skills at any dispensary they get hired into."

Courses are $900 and last eight weeks. Students may begin at any time. Those who register by Saturday, Feb. 18, will save $50.

Marijuana sold in Illinois has to be grown in Illinois, which makes cannabis career pathways even more important in the state, Kalef said, adding that quality and safety are crucial factors too.

"These things are very intricate. I always think about how half the people that go into a recreational dispensary are over the age of 50 and are there to solve a problem, not to get high," he said. "They have chronic pain, or inflammation, can't sleep or they're going through cancer treatment, they're not eating — the list is pretty expansive."

It is important that dispensary workers understand how cannabis works and interacts with the human body's endocannabinoid system, he said, along with having an understanding of quality manufacturing, dosage and THC extraction.

"We think of this as a way to make sure that a population that's looking into cannabis are confronted with people who know what they're talking about," Kalef said. "In order to make sure that customers are safe, healthy and happy, and in order to make sure that the industry continues to be seen as legitimate and professional, education and training are vital."

Recognizing the stigma around cannabis, despite its legal status, Kalef hopes others understand that Green Flower's programs push education, not advocacy.

"We're not out here crusading for the industry, trying to get everybody to believe it's right for everyone," he said. "When there's a very well-trained workforce, we hope the stigma goes away as more of those people are in the industry. When people see that a recognized, respected, accredited U.S. college or university is offering these programs, I think that goes a long way to help with the stigma as well."

Green Flower currently offers the three training programs to 16 community colleges, partnering with another 19 universities across the country to offer more in-depth six-month programs, such as cannabis medicine and health care, policy compliance, agriculture and more, Kalef said.

Upon completion, graduates will earn a certificate from Black Hawk College and have access to Green Flower’s employer network.

"Over 150 companies throughout the country look to us for employees," he said, adding that Green Flower also partners with the largest cannabis job site, www.careersincannabis.com. "Usually four to five times a year, we'll do a virtual career fair where a company hosts it, and we invite everyone whose completed the program to be a part of it. It's another great benefit that students get from having access to our employer network, as it grows."

For more information, visit the program's website at bhc.cannabisstudiesonline.com.

