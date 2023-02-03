Central DeWitt School District residents will vote on a proposed Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL) and a Revenue Purpose Statement (RPS) on Tuesday, March 7 — neither to result in property tax increases.
Voter-approved PPEL funds are used solely for school infrastructure and equipment repairs, purchases and improvements. If the PPEL is approved, the district would prioritize the most urgent repairs throughout its school buildings.
In the past, the district has used these funds for roof repairs, lighting replacement, safety and security upgrades, carpet replacement, student technology, parking lot resurfacing, school buses and district vehicles, maintenance equipment and school communication systems — among many others.
An RPS is part of the statewide 1-cent educational sales tax, Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE). Iowa school districts may ask voters to approve an RPS to continue investing state sales tax funds in school infrastructure projects.
Like the PPEL, funds provided through SAVE help the district cover a wide variety of facility needs throughout the school year. An approved RPS would enable the district to continue using this money for information technology infrastructure, remodeling or repairing school grounds, repairing vehicles, furnishing and equipping spaces, and other facility projects.
“We are incredibly grateful to our community for supporting a voted PPEL and Revenue Purpose Statement to allow us to address key facility needs in our district, including transportation, building maintenance, and technology in the classroom,” Superintendent Dan Peterson said in a news release. “Now, the board is returning to voters to seek a continuation of these two items. It’s important to note that, even if both are approved, there would be no impact to property taxes for Central DeWitt residents.”
District leaders and the Central DeWitt Board of Education will continue to share information on these two measures in the weeks ahead.
Photos: MAC wrestling tournament Saturday at Central DeWitt High School
Dolan Theisen of Central DeWitt is nearly pinned by Bettendorf's Jayden Luna in the 106-pound finals match at the MAC wrestling tournament Saturday at Central DeWitt High School.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Dolan Theisen of Central DeWitt and Bettendorf's Jayden Luna in the 106-pound finals match at the MAC wrestling tournament Saturday at Central DeWitt High School.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Bettendorf's Jake Knight has control of North Scott's Matthew Williams in the 113-pound finals match at the MAC wrestling tournament Saturday at Central DeWitt High School.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
North Scott's Matthew Williams has the leg of Bettendorf's Jake Knight in the 113-pound finals match at the MAC wrestling tournament Saturday at Central DeWitt High School.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Bettendorf's TJ Koester and Pleasant Valley's Carter Siebel in the 120-pound match at the MAC wrestling tournament Saturday at Central DeWitt High School.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Bettendorf's TJ Koester tries for a pin of Pleasant Valley's Carter Siebel in the 120-pound match at the MAC wrestling tournament Saturday at Central DeWitt High School.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Bettendorf's Cody Trevino grabs the leg of North Scott's Ayden Golden in the 126-pound finals match at the MAC wrestling tournament Saturday at Central DeWitt High School. Trevino won his first conference title with a first-period pin.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Central DeWitt's Royce Butt has control of Bettendorf's Jayce Luna in the 132-pound finals match at the MAC wrestling tournament Saturday at Central DeWitt High School.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Bettendorf's Jayce Luna takes down Central DeWitt's Royce Butt in the 132-pound finals match at the MAC wrestling tournament Saturday at Central DeWitt High School. Luna won his second MAC title in a row with a 3-1 win.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Bettendorf's Lincoln Jipp has control over Pleasant Valley's Holden Willett in the 138-pound finals match at the MAC wrestling tournament Saturday at Central DeWitt High School.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Pleasant Valley's Holden Willett has control of Bettendorf's Lincoln Jipp in the 138-pound finals match at the MAC wrestling tournament Saturday at Central DeWitt High School.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Pleasant Valley's Holden Willett has the leg of Bettendorf's Lincoln Jipp in the 138-pound finals match at the MAC wrestling tournament Saturday at Central DeWitt High School.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Clinton's Luke Jennings is taken down by Bettendorf's Tycho Carmichael in the 145-pound finals match at the MAC wrestling tournament Saturday at Central DeWitt High School.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Clinton's Luke Jennings is taken down by Bettendorf's Tycho Carmichael in the 145-pound finals match at the MAC wrestling tournament Saturday at Central DeWitt High School. Carmichael pinned Jennings to win his second straight conference title.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Bettendorf's Elijah Mendoza and Pleasant Valley's Jack Miller fall to the mat in the 152-pound finals match at the MAC wrestling tournament Saturday at Central DeWitt High School.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Bettendorf's Elijah Mendoza (left) embraces head coach Dan Knight after winning the 152-pound Mississippi Athletic Conference title on Saturday at Central DeWitt High School. Mendoza beat PV's Jack Miller 8-4 to win his first conference title.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
North Scott's Dylan Marti tries to take down Bettendorf's Jorden Roberts in the 160-pound finals match at the MAC wrestling tournament Saturday at Central DeWitt High School.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
North Scott's Dylan Marti and Bettendorf's Jorden Roberts in the 160-pound finals match at the MAC wrestling tournament Saturday at Central DeWitt High School.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
North Scott's Seth Madden and Pleasant Valley's Caden McDermott in the 170-pound finals match at the MAC wrestling tournament Saturday at Central DeWitt High School.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
North Scott's Seth Madden (left) and Pleasant Valley's Caden McDermott wrestle in the 170-pound finals match at the MAC wrestling tournament Saturday at Central DeWitt High School. McDermott clipped Madden 3-1 in sudden victory.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Assumption's Chase Diaz has a leg up on Central DeWitt's Chris Wrage in the 182-pound finals match at the MAC wrestling tournament Saturday at Central DeWitt High School.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Assumption's Chase Diaz and Central DeWitt's Chris Wrage in the 182-pound finals match at the MAC wrestling tournament Saturday at Central DeWitt High School.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
North Scott's AJ Petersen has control over Muscatine's Evan Franke in the 195-pound finals match at the MAC wrestling tournament Saturday at Central DeWitt High School.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
North Scott's AJ Petersen puts Muscatine's Evan Franke in a cradle during the 195-pound finals match at the MAC wrestling tournament Saturday at Central DeWitt High School. Petersen won his first career conference title with a 15-4 major decision.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Bettendorf's Zander Glazebrook has control over Davenport North's Joseph Thomas in the 220-pound finals match at the MAC wrestling tournament Saturday at Central DeWitt High School.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Davenport North's Joseph Thomas takes down Bettendorf's Zander Glazebrook in the 220-pound finals match at the MAC wrestling tournament Saturday at Central DeWitt High School.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Central DeWitt's Sam Gravert has control of Pleasant Valley's Joey Vanwetzinga in the 285-pound finals match at the MAC wrestling tournament Saturday at Central DeWitt High School.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Pleasant Valley's Joey Vanwetzinga has control of Central DeWitt's Sam Gravert in the 285-pound finals match at the MAC wrestling tournament Saturday at Central DeWitt High School.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
