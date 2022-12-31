Central High School's Marching Blue Devils among 30 bands in London's New Year's Day parade

Davenport marching band students will celebrate New Year's festivities overseas — Central High School's "Marching Blue Devils" will join around 8,000 from across the globe to perform at the London New Year’s Day Parade 2023.

Over 500,000 spectators are projected to fill the parade's iconic 2-mile route for the first time since January 2020.

"Being able to look at the kids and see that amount of people cheering and celebrating — for every group that goes down the street — is going to be a pretty cool feeling and experience," Alexander Wilga, director of bands at Central, said.

Receiving a formal invitation in February of 2020, the Blue Devils were initially supposed to perform in the 2022 parade — which later wasn't held in person, alongside the 2021 parade, because of pandemic-driven public health restrictions.

Wilga compared the invitation process to a job application, calling for resumes and work samples.

"Then, the committee gets together and normally whittles it down to about 15 invitations per parade," Wilga said. "This year, there's going to be around 30 bands participating because of it being the first parade in a couple of years."

Upon learning his students were selected to perform, Wilga said he felt overwhelmed.

"It takes a lot of moving parts just to get us from the high school to Brady Street Stadium for a football game — traveling overseas is a whole different world," he said. "Thankfully, the parade is on their 50th year and they've got this down pat and gave me a 12-month checklist to follow … so it's been a lot of logistical planning."

London's historic turn-of-year event will be broadcast in its entirety on network television across the world. Though initially BBC-produced, PBS affiliates nationwide will air the parade for U.S. viewers.

Locally, WQPT will air the parade live from 6 to 9 a.m. on Jan. 1.

"We're like the eighth group on, so it's going to be early," Wilga said.

Though the opportunity to perform on a global stage and partake in a historic tradition is no small feat, Wilga said the experience means much more.

"Our goal in the band program never has anything to do with competing, placements or performance. It's about helping foster people that are going to be good members of their community and society and are able to help each other and work together," he said. "One of the biggest ways to do that is to give them experiences they wouldn't normally have."

Departing on Dec. 27, a total of 109 students made the trip.

"... And 100 of them had to get passports. Probably 70 or 80 of them have never been on an airplane before," Wilga said. "To give them that first experience of traveling internationally, to one of the most historically significant cities in the world, is something I hope they take full advantage of and don't forget."

Aside from their scheduled performances, the Blue Devils will get time to immerse themselves in London culture and English history. Activities they've planned include touring the Tower of London, viewing a ceremonial Changing of the Guards at Buckingham Palace, a cruise along the River Thames, visiting the Windsor Castle and Oxford University and other sightseeing tours.

"Kids will get to see everything from the British and Natural History Museums to Abbey Road Studio, where the Beatles recorded and played their last live performance," Wilga said. "They're going to see where Shakespeare wrote ... as well as where Harry Potter was filmed — both ends of the spectrum."

During the parade procession, the Blue Devils will perform Central's school fight song — as 2023 marks its 100th anniversary.

"What better way to celebrate the 100th anniversary of our school song than to perform it on the streets of London?" Wilga said.

At the end of the parade route, the band will give a two-minute performance in front of London's iconic Whitehall Road.

"We're doing a little bit of our marching show from this past season, with old music tied into it," Wilga said. "The movement is all brand-new; it's a much smaller stage than a football field. The music has been adapted because we don't have certain instruments we'd normally have on the marching field, and we have a different number of kids than we'd normally have in our season."

Parade Director Joe Bone looks forward to giving the Blue Devils such a wide-reaching platform to showcase their talents.

“... London has fallen in love with the marching band culture of the U.S., and our ears on the ground alerted us as to just how brilliant they are," he said in a news release. "They will receive the warmest of welcomes from an enormous audience on the street — and tens of millions watching around the world.”

Reflecting on his students' work leading up to the performance, Wilga thanks the community for its support.

"Our school is small in comparison to the groups we consistently compete with. Our community is very different than a lot of communities with high-achieving band programs," he said. "The Quad-Cities supports its music programs — at all of our high schools, not just Central. It's so wonderful to be part of an area that supports the arts so much."

The Blue Devils will give a concert band performance on Jan. 2, part of the 2023 parade's festival series, before returning to the U.S. the next day.

