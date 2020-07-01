Central seniors earn scholarships

Seven Davenport Central High School seniors have been awarded Hall of Honor Scholarships for the 2019-2020 school year.
Winners are individuals who have achieved distinction in areas such as profession, public and/or community services, while having a positive influence on the lives of others, and are seen as wonderful representatives of Central High School and the overarching Davenport Community School District.
Those awarded scholarships were:
Hester Scholarship — Kierra Jack
Groenenboom Scholarship — Laura Sitz
Jurgens Scholarship — Amelia Balk
Kneipp Scholarship — Peyton Niebuhr
Meyer Scholarship — Monifah Ponton
Fisher At-Large Scholarship — Courtney Hart and Maddison Smith
In the early 1980s the idea for a “Hall of Honor” came up at a Davenport Central High School parent meeting. The Class of 1963 provided seed money to establish the Hall in 1989, and in the same year, the first honorees were inducted.
Recipients of the 2019-2020 Scholarships will be displayed in the Hall, located in the East Foyer of the Orville Kahler Auditorium at Davenport Central High School.
The Hall of Honor Committee is now taking nominations for Central High School graduates for induction consideration during the 2021 ceremony. More information can be found at http://www.davenportschools.org/central/alumni/hall-of-honor/.
