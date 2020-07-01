Central seniors earn scholarships

Seven Davenport Central High School seniors have been awarded Hall of Honor Scholarships for the 2019-2020 school year.

Winners are individuals who have achieved distinction in areas such as profession, public and/or community services, while having a positive influence on the lives of others, and are seen as wonderful representatives of Central High School and the overarching Davenport Community School District.

Those awarded scholarships were:

Hester Scholarship — Kierra Jack

Groenenboom Scholarship — Laura Sitz

Jurgens Scholarship — Amelia Balk

Kneipp Scholarship — Peyton Niebuhr

Meyer Scholarship — Monifah Ponton

Fisher At-Large Scholarship — Courtney Hart and Maddison Smith

In the early 1980s the idea for a “Hall of Honor” came up at a Davenport Central High School parent meeting. The Class of 1963 provided seed money to establish the Hall in 1989, and in the same year, the first honorees were inducted.