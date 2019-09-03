Top YA circulations for August

1. "The Hate U Give" by Angie Thomas

2. "To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before" by Jenny Han

3. "The Hunger Games" by Suzanne Collins

4. "The Fault in Our Stars" by John Green

5. "Turtles All the Way Down" by John Green

6. "Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda" by Becky Albertalli

7. "Escape from the Isle of the Los"t by Melissa de la Cruz

8. "Dear Evan Hansen: The Novel" by Val Emmich

9. "P.S. I Still Love You" by Jenny Han

10. "On the Come Up" by Angie Thomas

11. "War Storm" by Victoria Aveyard

12. "The One" by Kiera Cass

13. "Return to the Isle of the Lost" by Melissa de la Cruz

14. "The Isle of the Lost" by Melissa de la Cruz

15. "We Hunt the Flame" by Hafsah Faizal

16. "Insurgent" by Veronica Roth

17. "Field Notes on Love" by Jennifer E. Smith

18. "With the Fire on High" by Elizabeth Acevedo

19. "Children of Blood and Bone" by Tomi Adeyemi

20. "King’s Cage" by Victoria Aveyard