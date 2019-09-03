Circulations lists for adults are predictable: The books tend to be new, part of a long-running series or from an author like James Patterson, who is a brand machine. As always, upcoming movies often bump books up as well.
Many of those same trends dictate what ends up circulating from the young adult, or YA, section, but titles can have a lot more staying power than in the adult section.
"It's a lot of word of mouth," Davenport youth librarian Amber Carlson said. The way kids and teens pass their favorite books along lets a title like "The Fault in Our Stars" by John Green crack the top-five for August, 2019, even though the book came out in 2012 and the movie in 2014. "The Hunger Games" is another long-living YA classic, came in third, despite being even older than Green's book: The book came out in 2008 and the movie in 2012.
More surprisingly, only two of the top-10 books for August came out in 2019: "Escape from the Isle of the Lost," which is based on the Disney Descendants franchise, and "On the Come Up," by Angie Thomas. Going deeper into the most circulated list keeps the ratio pretty consistent: In the top 20 titles, only five are from 2019.
Before I was a journalist, I was a bookseller, and one of the most interesting things I learned was how many adults are devotees of fiction for young adults, commonly called YA. And it's not just adults who were nostalgic for the "Harry Potter" or "Gossip Girls" series they read when they were young, but adults who actively follow the genre.
Carlson doesn't find it surprising. One of the most popular reading groups the library offers is aimed at adults, but reads all YA.
"Teens want to read what they're going through right now," she said. "Adults read to understand ... or they want to feel nostalgic."
In the decade she's worked in Davenport, Carlson has seen a shift in what teens are reading.
"[In 2009], vampires were just getting over. Zombies were huge. Dystopian series were huge," she said. Fantasy and dystopian books are still popular genres, but now there's a surge in "contemporary experience" books. There's also a recommendation hashtag on Twitter, #ownvoices, which is used to recommend books about diverse characters, written by authors from that same group.
"I think these are helping kids deal with the issues they see on the news or in school," Carlson said.
Books written specifically for young adults is a fairly new phenomena -- the Young Adult Library Services Association coined the term in the 1960s. When the first novel was written is hotly debated if you happen to be part of the right (or wrong) social circles, but all the seriously considered titles are hundreds of years older than that, at least. Bookstores like Barnes & Noble didn't set up teen sections until the turn of the 21st century.
"Classic" YA books are simply much, much younger than the classic literature that comes to mind for adults. The market is just a hair older than its audience. It's too early to say which titles will stick around for decades and decades, but some of the comparatively older titles that pop up on lists like the top circulation in Davenport are probably as good a basis for predictions as anything. The John Green, Angie Thomas, Suzanne Collins and Jenny Han books have staying power for both teens and adults, in a market that is deeply saturated and passionate.
If they can stick around for this long, I'd bet we can count on them to emerge as classics in the more traditional sense. It'll just take some time.