I love to read books. But even more, I love to talk about books. Good conversation doesn’t require us to have read the same things. I just want to know what people are reading and why, even if they’re not sure themselves why a particular title drew their attention. The author? An upcoming movie? Awards it’s won? The current political moment?
To prod these questions and better understand the readers in the Quad-Cities, I am launching a monthly column about the hottest books coming out of the public libraries and the trends of the community’s reading habits, however broad or niche. To start, I asked the Davenport Library a simple question: What were the most-circulated books in the library system for the month of June?
There were no qualifications for fiction or nonfiction, age, genre — those specifications will come later. This top-10 list is the rawest, broadest data of what’s in the literary collective consciousness of Davenport’s most devoted library patrons.
So what are the Quad-Cities reading right now?
Turns out, nothing that I’ve read. Commercial fiction and long-running series ruled.
In June, patrons of the Davenport Public Library were reading a lot of James Patterson — Assistant Director Lexie Reiling said they’re always reading a lot of James Patterson, even as he is consistently barraged with accusations of being a “hack” who’s more concerned with running a heavily-branded empire than creating “art.”
“He writes so many titles, and so frequently,” she said. “… We always know we’ll have a long list of people waiting for it.”
The top-10 has one young adult book and one children’s book. The first is “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas; the latter, “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Hard Luck” by Jeff Kinney.
“Diary of a Wimpy Kid” is a massively successful series, starting as a Funbrain.com webcomic that, as an 8-year-old in 2004, I read every single day. It’s not surprising to see one of the titles on the list, but “Hard Luck” isn’t the most recent installment — it’s from 2013, and five new titles have been released in the series since then.
Sometimes, Reiling said, even the librarians can’t be sure why something is popping up in a particular month, adding that if the next book is checked out, young readers will return to a favorite, even if it’s old.
Unfortunately, the print editions have surpassed the content of the (free) online version, so I can’t even claim to have read this one book from June’s top-10 list.
For the libraries, these lists are more than just a point of curiosity: They’re what helps drive purchasing decisions, Reiling said. Other factors include whether a movie is coming out — as in the case of “The Hate U Give”— or whether an upcoming addition to the series is about to go to press.
“Patrons get attached to the characters,” Reiling said. “Whenever there’s a new one, they want to catch up and see what they’re up to next.”