Christy Koepke, Sherrard's 'super fan' returns to the sports stands

For Christy Koepke, it’s been a difficult year since the pandemic closed many events and restricted others. But when she heard she would attend three Sherrard volleyball games in one night on April 6, she cried happy tears of joy and shock. Her heart-warming reaction is being shared across social media.

It’s been over a year since she's been in the stands cheering the Tigers on to victory. She hasn't been able to go to Gigi's Playhouse for in-person get-togethers either, something her mom, Linda, said has been hard on Christy.

“It was hard for me not to cry telling her," Linda said. "I know how much it means to her to go to all these games. It’s been a long year."

“She attends all the games... She’s been doing that for many years. She’s there with her scorebooks — keeping score her way... they all know her and love seeing her at the games. Because of COVID she hasn’t been able to attend any of them... That’s why it was so exciting for her,” Linda said.

Christy has gone to Sherrard games for almost 20 years — since her younger sister, Sarah Koepke, began playing sports in junior high. Sarah played every sport during her career at Sherrard School District, and graduated in 2006.