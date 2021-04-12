Christy Koepke, Sherrard's 'super fan' returns to the sports stands

For Christy Koepke, it’s been a difficult year since the pandemic closed many events and restricted others. But when she heard she would attend three Sherrard volleyball games in one night on April 6, she cried happy tears of joy and shock. Her heart-warming reaction is being shared across social media.
It’s been over a year since she's been in the stands cheering the Tigers on to victory. She hasn't been able to go to Gigi's Playhouse for in-person get-togethers either, something her mom, Linda, said has been hard on Christy.
“It was hard for me not to cry telling her," Linda said. "I know how much it means to her to go to all these games. It’s been a long year."
“She attends all the games... She’s been doing that for many years. She’s there with her scorebooks — keeping score her way... they all know her and love seeing her at the games. Because of COVID she hasn’t been able to attend any of them... That’s why it was so exciting for her,” Linda said.
Christy has gone to Sherrard games for almost 20 years — since her younger sister, Sarah Koepke, began playing sports in junior high. Sarah played every sport during her career at Sherrard School District, and graduated in 2006.
Sherrard Volleyball Coach and High School special education teacher Vanessa Schulenberg remembers Christy in the stands when she was a student at Sherrard. It was partially because of her involvement at sporting events that Schulenberg was inspired to go into special education.
“Many of the volleyball girls told me they cried when they watched her video,” Schulenberg said.
“Having Christy in the stands means a lot. It feels like things are slowly starting to return to normal. Christy is referred to as our ‘spirit coach’ and we’ve been missing her pride and excitement at games. The girls were thrilled to see her again and made sure to stop and catch up with her!” she said.
Christy graduated in 2001 from Black Hawk Area Special Education District, but her Sherrard peers wanted her to walk with them for graduation, so she walked for both. She is well-known and well-loved by all in the Sherrard community — with coaches, players, and fans in the stands, alike.
“It’s just unbelievable how many people know her throughout the Quad-Cities,” said Linda.
Players are given four tickets each — and it was freshman Emma Doty’s mom, Niki, who shared two with Linda and Christy.
They also scored basketball tickets for this week — and Christy is beside herself with excitement.
The video of Christy's reaction can be found on Sherrard School District's YouTube channel and under 'videos' on its Facebook page.