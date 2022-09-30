Classes in custody: A look into the Augustana Prison Education Program

The link between record and recidivism

Research continually shows a clear link between better employment prospects and income for those with a college degree–something U.S. prisoners are four times less likely to have than the general population.

Regardless, felony records often stifle those seeking work.

A 2021 report from the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics examined 51,500 people released from federal prison in 2010—one-third were unable to find employment at any point from their release to 2014. Even those who did rarely saw stable, full-time employment.

This isn’t for a lack of trying.

Formerly-incarcerated people ages 25-44 are historically more likely to be “active” (either employed or seeking work) in the labor market compared to their counterparts. Still, research shows that employers often discriminate against those with criminal records, even when they claim not to.

For example, a well-known 2003 study by Harvard sociology professor Devah Pager paired groups of two Black job applicants and two white job applicants. All testers had roughly the same credentials, but one in each pair were given a fake felony record.

Pager’s study found that a criminal record reduces the likelihood of an employer callback by approximately 50% overall. This statistic becomes more jarring when Pager found that only 14% of Black testers in the non-criminal control group received callbacks, compared to 17% of white testers with fake criminal records.

All of these contribute to recidivism, or, the tendency of a formerly-convicted individual to reoffend crimes.

However, not all hope is lost--the Bureau of Justice Statistics found a 43% reduction in recidivism rates for those who participated in prison education programs, making a strong case for program investments.