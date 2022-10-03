Clinton Community College to break ground for new 'Career Advancement Center' in DeWitt

In an effort to promote regional technical education training, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges will break ground for the new, six-acre Clinton Community College Career Advancement Center.

The public groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5 along East Industrial Street in DeWitt, following remarks and a symbolic 'turning of the dirt.' Parking will be available on-site.

“The new Career Advancement Center aligns with our mission and meets the needs of our communities,'' Clinton Community College President Brian Kelly said in a press release. “We have had a tremendous amount of support from the community and look forward to providing opportunities to accessible, high-quality education and training that prepares a skilled workforce, ready for the demands of our area employers.”

According to Kelly, the expansion marks the first time CCC has had a physical presence in DeWitt. The 26,000 sq. ft. facility will house one classroom wing and another wing offering a large, open space for industrial and agricultural instruction.

The project comes as a part of the $40 million bond referendum passed in March 2021.

The center will offer programs in areas of construction technology, agriculture, business, machining, information technology and healthcare. Through EICC Career Academies, local high school upperclassmen will have to opportunity to learn more about these high-demand industries at no cost.

“The community has seen many changes in our workforce over the past several years. This outstanding partnership with our school districts and local businesses will address a shifting workforce dynamic and provide additional opportunities for our community. We are excited to be a part of the solution,” said Kelly in the press release.

The facility will be open for use in summer 2023 if plans go accordingly.

To view floor plans and artist’s renderings of the Career Advancement Center, or for more information, visit eicc.edu/groundbreaking.

Those with additional questions should call the toll-free number 1-888-336-3907 or email eiccinfo@eicc.edu.