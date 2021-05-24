Committee: ‘Phase out’ four schools in Moline-Coal Valley district

-- Allendale, Logan and Willard would be phased out and sold.

-- Coolidge would be demolished.

The report also calls for the district to consider providing busing throughout the district for all students living a set distance from schools.

Prybil said the recommendations are meant to help guide future long-term decisions and potential land acquisitions. He said the committee prioritized creating multi-section elementary buildings because this approach allows for smaller class sizes, pooled resources, better teacher collaboration, and operational efficiencies.

Now that the committee has completed its in-depth study, the district hopes to provide information to the community and gain feedback from stakeholders. A summary of the committee’s plan is available on the district’s website and community feedback nights are slated for fall 2021.

Waldron-Smith said it was essential families understood none of these recommendations would take place overnight.

“It’s very, very important to not panic and to ask questions,” she said. “And understand this isn’t something that is happening in the next month, six months, next year or even the next two years, as far as we know.”