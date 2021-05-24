Committee: ‘Phase out’ four schools in Moline-Coal Valley district

Moline-Coal Valley School Board President Erin Waldron-Smith urged all stakeholders not to panic as board members heard findings from a long-range facilities planning committee that called for the phasing out of Logan, Willard, Coolidge and Allendale.
Assistant Superintendent Brian Prybil said the recommendations of the 2021 facility committee prioritized providing equitable learning environments for all students. Committee members met over five sessions that aimed to evaluate the district’s current facilities and future needs.
The 2021 recommendations call for:
-- Continued use of Bicentennial Elementary, Hamilton Elementary, John Deere Middle School, Wilson Middle School, and Moline High School.
-- Butterworth, Roosevelt, Lincoln-Irving and Washington sites would become “multi-section flagship buildings.” The district would seek to acquire more land at these sites.
-- Continued use of Jefferson as a preschool building. The district would seek to acquire more land here as well.
-- Consider future use of Jane Addams and Franklin sites for preschool or other district uses.
-- Allendale, Logan and Willard would be phased out and sold.
-- Coolidge would be demolished.
The report also calls for the district to consider providing busing throughout the district for all students living a set distance from schools.
Prybil said the recommendations are meant to help guide future long-term decisions and potential land acquisitions. He said the committee prioritized creating multi-section elementary buildings because this approach allows for smaller class sizes, pooled resources, better teacher collaboration, and operational efficiencies.
Now that the committee has completed its in-depth study, the district hopes to provide information to the community and gain feedback from stakeholders. A summary of the committee’s plan is available on the district’s website and community feedback nights are slated for fall 2021.
Waldron-Smith said it was essential families understood none of these recommendations would take place overnight.
“It’s very, very important to not panic and to ask questions,” she said. “And understand this isn’t something that is happening in the next month, six months, next year or even the next two years, as far as we know.”
Waldron-Smith said she knows hearing about potential school closures can be very alarming and personal. She urged all those concerned to learn about the plans and to know that the board is willing to listen to feedback.
Superintendent Rachel Savage said the district will be completing HVAC projects over the next four years. She said changes based on this report would not be anticipated in the short-term because the district is focused on those and other projects.
Board member Justin Anderson said he appreciated the long-range planning approach and the transparency that is provided by making the summary available to anyone online. Previous facility plans were only available in a printed binder at the administration center. Anderson said he also appreciated that these recommendations do not tie the hands of future board members.
Also Monday, board members heard an amended 2020-2021 budget report. Chief Financial Officer Dave McDermott said the update was needed to properly align revenues and expenditures. This includes the addition of more than $8 million in federal CARES Act funds and a significant reduction in transportation costs. Board members are slated to hold a public hearing and adopt the amended budget June 28.
In other business, board members:
-- Took no action following a closed session regarding litigation and collective bargaining.
-- Approved the purchase of $212,881 of welding equipment from Rock Island Industrial Tools, Rock Island, for Moline High School. Assistant Superintendent Matt DeBaene said the equipment purchase is part of an overhaul of the district’s welding class and part of a larger vision of elevating the program to one of the best in the area.