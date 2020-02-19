Community and board members call for administrative cuts in Davenport School District

The district has not yet shared information about which current employees have the retirement benefit.

Vice President Dan Gosa and Directors Allison Beck and Linda Hayes echoed Kline-Jerome and said they’d also like to take a look at whether cutting from the 9% annuity administrators receive was an option. Beck said she was torn, but felt like “at this point, there are no sacred cows.”

The Times/Dispatch-Argus reached out to peer school districts Wednesday, but did not receive response about whether 9% is a typical annuity for administrators in a district of Davenport's size.

Board President Bruce Potts is a retired Davenport principal, and he said that while he’s not sure when the annuity started, it had been there the whole time he worked there. That doesn’t mean it’s off the table, though.

“That’s a legit question,” he said Wednesday. “It’s possible that one of the directors move we eliminate that. There are no barriers. We’re not going to look just in one fenced area.”