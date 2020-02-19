Community and board members call for administrative cuts in Davenport School District

Some stakeholders are calling for an end to a retirement benefit for administrators in the Davenport School District amid budget cuts in the district.
The district puts 9% of an administrator's salary into a tax-sheltered annuity each year. But as Davenport prepares to vote on $4.7 million in cuts Thursday night, some board members and community members want more administrators and their compensation on the chopping block.
Director Karen Kline-Jerome, a retired teacher in the district, said Tuesday night that she wanted exact numbers on how many administrators were getting that 9% annuity by Wednesday, before voting Thursday night.
“I want this to be on the table,” she said, garnering applause from much of the 120-person plus audience.
Just weeks ago, the School Budget Review Committee forgave $9 million of the deficit Davenport Schools racked up after years of going over its spending authority. That left around $3.7 million, but Superintendent Robert Kobylski said another $1 million of cuts would be baked in, as previous budget plans hadn’t always panned out. For this fiscal year, for example, neither bus route changes nor energy efficiency efforts saved as much as expected.
A plan for those cuts is due by Friday, after the district received an extension following the decision to forgive millions.
The district has not yet shared information about which current employees have the retirement benefit.
Vice President Dan Gosa and Directors Allison Beck and Linda Hayes echoed Kline-Jerome and said they’d also like to take a look at whether cutting from the 9% annuity administrators receive was an option. Beck said she was torn, but felt like “at this point, there are no sacred cows.”
The Times/Dispatch-Argus reached out to peer school districts Wednesday, but did not receive response about whether 9% is a typical annuity for administrators in a district of Davenport's size.
Board President Bruce Potts is a retired Davenport principal, and he said that while he’s not sure when the annuity started, it had been there the whole time he worked there. That doesn’t mean it’s off the table, though.
“That’s a legit question,” he said Wednesday. “It’s possible that one of the directors move we eliminate that. There are no barriers. We’re not going to look just in one fenced area.”
Potts said if someone proposed to eliminate the annuity, he would assume it would start for the next fiscal year. Public school administrators are not part of a collective bargaining unit, so while they “meet and confer” to discuss new contracts, they don’t have the same leverage as the unions in the district.
For the 2018-2019 school year, Davenport had 27 full-time principals, according to data from the Iowa Department of Education. There were nine districts in Iowa that year with more than 10,000 students: Of those nine, Davenport’s average total principal salary was the lowest by more than $1,500, even though the district averaged the second-highest in-district experience, with 15.1 years.
In Cedar Rapids, principals average $131,631 — nearly $20,000 more annually than Davenport, even though they average lower in-district experience and total experience.
Locally, Davenport principals average lower salaries than both Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley.
“We don’t have a situation where we’re overcompensating someone,” Kobylski said. “We have a situation where we have too many people.”
You have free articles remaining.
In the eight proposals the board entertained Tuesday night, six administrative positions would be eliminated: one each from closing Keystone Academy and moving the Creative Arts Academy into Sudlow Intermediate, and another four positions cut. Kobylski said he didn’t know what those other four positions would be, but the cost savings for those four were estimated to be $650,000.
Some think more administrators should be cut.
“It’s our tax money,” said Sally Ellis, a retired head custodian from the district, during public comment. “We have too many bosses and associates. … Do not cut at the bottom, where it hurts the kids. Cut at the top.”
Throughout Tuesday’s meeting, at least one audience member yelled to interrupt Kobylski several times, even suggesting that he be one of the cuts.
Six years ago, Davenport had 62 administrators, Kobylski said. Today, there are 50. Pending proposed cuts, there would be 44 in the fall. “I get everyone wants to cut from the top, but it has been getting smaller,” he said.
Administrators technically refer to any positions requiring an administrative endorsement, including superintendents, central office administrators, and elementary, intermediate and high school principals and associate principals.
“They’re not paper pushers, when we talk about administrators,” Kobylski said. Some questioned the increase of associate principals at the intermediate and high schools, but it was pointed out that there are no longer deans of students in those buildings. “We are not overstaffed from an administrative perspective,” Kobylski said.
In Davenport, each of the three high schools has a principal, three associate principals and an athletic/activities director. In Cedar Rapids, the high schools have a principal, two associates and an activities director. Des Moines high schools have a principal, an activities manager and four to five associate principals.
Eliminating administrative positions will force a restructuring of the central office, which the Department of Education has suggested for months, albeit not explicitly with cuts.
Davenport’s central office structure came under fire in the state’s Phase II report in May. The “uncommon structure,” according to the report, didn’t delegate responsibilities to either associate superintendent as is typical. “This has had a detrimental effect on the ability of the district to communicate effectively among staff and implement procedures or initiatives district-wide," the report said. "Buildings tend to work independently rather than working as a system.”
While Kobylski and state-appointed mentor Tom Lane made comparisons between Davenport and other “peer” districts in Iowa, Gosa pushed back. “I am so tired of hearing people compare school districts,” he said, adding that no two school districts were the same.
“They’re not all of the same, but they’re facing the same challenges,” Lane said.
Kobylski cautioned against eliminating the administrators’ annuity. When Kline-Jerome asked for data, he asked her if she was advocating for a 9% pay cut and said with two big central office retirements looming, he needed to stay competitive to hire replacements.
Still, one of Kobylski’s proposals included a modified block schedule which, if not technically a pay cut, asks teachers to do more work without a raise. For one of the four quarters, high school teachers would have to teach four blocks, rather than the traditional three with a prep.
“I don’t know that I could teach four blocks without a prep,” Kline-Jerome. “We’re putting a heavy burden on teachers.”
Toby Paone, a UniServ representative, said the district had the right to require the extra block. The master contract expired June 30, and while adding a per-diem to a teacher’s salary for teaching an extra class is a past practice, the district can change that if they provide notice 60-90 days before the end of the current contract.
Another major change for teachers is the proposed cut of 22 teacher-librarians, which accounts for more of the $4.7 million than any of the other seven items.
“None of this is fun,” Kobylski said. “There might be none of these that you like, but I have to put these in front of you, because it’s my job.”