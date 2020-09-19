Community college classes continue in Quad-Cities despite COVID-19

The Quad-Cities’ community colleges are adjusting their fall semester to carry on despite the coronavirus.
“I think that the students and the faculty have done a fabulous job making the switch,” Amy Maxeiner, vice president for instruction at Black Hawk College, said of Black Hawk’s initial weeks of the fall semester.
Naomi DeWinter, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges' vice chancellor for student development, also said the first few weeks have been positive.
Both said the greatest challenge so far for the campus communities has been adjusting to the new circumstances.
At EICC, learning to effectively use the technology for remote learning has been a big challenge, especially for faculty who may have to juggle a remote learning student with students physically in the class with them, but they are doing so.
“The faculty are able to be flexible enough with students attending in multiple ways,” said DeWinter, who is also president of EICC's Muscatine campus.
Both of Black Hawk’s campuses are conducting classes largely online — either classes are completely virtual, or minimally mixed, with face-to-face elements limited only to labs and similar work that must be done in person, Maxeiner said.
The biggest challenge has been developing the flexibility to conduct classes in the new circumstances in which the students and faculty find themselves, she said.
If students are quarantined or isolated because of the coronavirus, they work with their instructors to adjust their coursework, she said. Students who cannot be present for an in-person element might be able to participate in a virtual equivalent or make it up later, for example.
A future challenge is finding a way to meet the needs of adult students who are looking for new career training, DeWinter said.
EICC has not seen as many of them this semester as it would expect during a recession and the administration believes that is because they have also been dealing with childcare during the pandemic.
Here are details about EICC and Black Hawk and how they are dealing with the pandemic:
EICC
-- Covid-19 count: As of Friday, there were 16 positive cases among people associated with the Scott campus, five at Clinton and eight at Muscatine.
More details about EICC's COVID-19 response is available on its website.
-- Total enrollment: about 7,081 students. Divided between the campuses the complements are 4,397 at Scott, 1,473 at Clinton and 1,211 at Muscatine.
-- Instruction options: EICC is offering some classes in person, and others online. Students who are quarantined or isolated because of COVID-19 have options to help them continue their coursework while separated, including using zoom during an in-person class or receiving recordings of lecturers.
-- Students attending fully online for the semester: about 1,764. Of those, about 923 are at Scott, 515 at Clinton and 326 at Muscatine. The Clinton campus started fully remote because of the acuteness of the pandemic in that area, but has been reintroducing in-person classes. The traditional classes being offered are expected to fully resume on Monday.
-- Teaching spaces: The usual classrooms have been rearranged to allow for social distancing, and other spaces, such as music rooms and theaters are being used as teaching spaces because they can better allow for social distancing. At the Scott County campus, the students have been organized into cohorts similar to what the public school districts have done because there are not many large classrooms on that campus.
-- Testing/Screening: The campus community is expected to fill out an online survey on a daily basis. It is designed to help them screen themselves for illness or exposure to the coronavirus. Answers that indicate a risk will lead to a followup by the university.
Black Hawk
-- COVID-19 Cases: The data was not available Friday, but Black Hawk is expected to begin publishing updates on its website in the near future. More on Black Hawk's plan can be found on its website.
-- Total Enrollment: about 3,648 students. Of those, 2,933 of them are at the Quad-Cities metro campus, and 715 at its eastern campus.
-- Instruction options: The bulk of Black Hawk’s offerings are online, with face-to face instruction limited to exercises like labs.
-- Fully online students: about 1,430. A breakdown between the two campuses was not available Friday. A student attending fully online could be for a number of reasons, not just coronavirus concerns.
-- Teaching spaces: Classes and other spaces have been rearranged to allow for social distancing. There are larger spaces available if needed.
-- Testing/Screening: The college has screening as people enter buildings.
