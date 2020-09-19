Community college classes continue in Quad-Cities despite COVID-19

-- Total enrollment: about 7,081 students. Divided between the campuses the complements are 4,397 at Scott, 1,473 at Clinton and 1,211 at Muscatine.

-- Instruction options: EICC is offering some classes in person, and others online. Students who are quarantined or isolated because of COVID-19 have options to help them continue their coursework while separated, including using zoom during an in-person class or receiving recordings of lecturers.

-- Students attending fully online for the semester: about 1,764. Of those, about 923 are at Scott, 515 at Clinton and 326 at Muscatine. The Clinton campus started fully remote because of the acuteness of the pandemic in that area, but has been reintroducing in-person classes. The traditional classes being offered are expected to fully resume on Monday.

-- Teaching spaces: The usual classrooms have been rearranged to allow for social distancing, and other spaces, such as music rooms and theaters are being used as teaching spaces because they can better allow for social distancing. At the Scott County campus, the students have been organized into cohorts similar to what the public school districts have done because there are not many large classrooms on that campus.