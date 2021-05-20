Community feedback shows mental health, curriculum, internet access issues for Mercer County Schools

ALEDO — Mercer County School Superintendent Scott Petrie told the school board Wednesday there were "common themes" emerging from community forums in April.

There were 185 responses from the public and 20 pages of community comments, he said, with common themes such as curriculum requests and concerns about student mental health.

He said there will be some new math and English Language Arts classes next year and Kindergarten through 8th graders were screened in February and again last week on “how they are feeling.”

There were also many comments on facilities regarding maintenance and safety for students and comments about finances, encouraging the district to “be careful using the additional funds," he said.

“There were a lot of comments about Internet access,” he added. He said he had contacted Mercer County Better Together about providing additional funds for students and families in need of better Internet access, but privacy issues require parents to contact the agency for help.