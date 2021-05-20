Community feedback shows mental health, curriculum, internet access issues for Mercer County Schools

ALEDO — Mercer County School Superintendent Scott Petrie told the school board Wednesday there were "common themes" emerging from community forums in April.
There were 185 responses from the public and 20 pages of community comments, he said, with common themes such as curriculum requests and concerns about student mental health.
He said there will be some new math and English Language Arts classes next year and Kindergarten through 8th graders were screened in February and again last week on “how they are feeling.”
There were also many comments on facilities regarding maintenance and safety for students and comments about finances, encouraging the district to “be careful using the additional funds," he said.
“There were a lot of comments about Internet access,” he added. He said he had contacted Mercer County Better Together about providing additional funds for students and families in need of better Internet access, but privacy issues require parents to contact the agency for help.
The board also discussed next year’s pre-kindergarten classrooms moving from the Joy Vocational building. “The ROE and fire marshall wanted us out of there before Christmas,” said Petrie. He suggested possibly relocating to a space within the Joy facility. Estimated cost to move is more than $150,000, pointing to not making any “unnecessary improvements on the building, because it would not be a long-term solution.” There was no action on the topic.
In other business:
- Petrie said students and staff will not be required to wear masks next year.
- The district has more than $1 million in emergency relief funds and increased property tax revenue for the next school year. Breakdown of the ESSER funds includes around $263,000 in the first grant, $862,000 from the second grant and an increased $200,000 from property taxes.
- The district saved money by not hiring a school resource officer at the high school this year.