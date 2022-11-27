Community urges Rock Island-Milan school board for high school pool repairs

In an area with multiple large rivers, school officials often have a sturdy defense for sinking large amounts of money into aging school swimming pools.

As officials in Rock Island consider how to handle their swimming pool crisis, they have familiar backups.

Local high schools have been around this block before and have found ways to satisfy pool-time demands.

When the pool at Moline High School experienced a major crack about 10 years ago, its swimmers used the pools at United Township in East Moline and at Black Hawk College in Moline to get in their laps. When a new pool opened at Davenport Central High School in 2017, the pool-time roster quickly filled with user-time requests from swimmers and swim clubs throughout the Quad-Cities.

Rock Island High School swim teams won't host home meets this season, as their pool is currently inoperable. Instead, they've flipped between Moline and United Township for meets and have been practicing at Augustana College and the Rock Island Fitness & Activity Center (RIFAC).

Community members flocked to the district's Nov. 22 school board meeting, calling on the board for action on making the high school pool operable again.

"There should be a functioning pool at Rock Island High School. We make it a priority to practice equity and their families; it is not equitable to expect parents and students to drive to a pool off-campus for early-morning and evening practices," Heidi Reddig, a mother of five swimmers, said. "Please do the right thing and invest in our swimming pool and our locker rooms."

Reddig brought up the issue of lifeguard shortages, namely last summer:

"... Pools had reduced hours or didn't open at all because of a lack of lifeguards," she said. "If we don't have a pool, there will be less swimmers who go on to become lifeguards. This will directly impact both RIFAC and Whitewater Junction. Your decision will ripple into our community."

Jason Roessler, president of the Rock Island Orcas, spoke on how the lack of a pool is already impacting the high school's future program.

"We're the feeder program for Rock Island High School. We can't have a club because we don't have a pool. So we have no kids going into our system," he said. "Right now we have 10 kids swimming on our high school team because we don't have a feeder program."

Roessler continued, speaking about how the board previously took out money to invest in and re-design the pool.

"... We fixed the ceiling because it was falling. We had to do that anyway, but this was all part of fixing the pool. Now we're not going to do it? It doesn't make any sense. All these people out here today came because they want to see a pool in Rock Island again," he said, later adding that swimming is the only sport in the district that can't have a home meet.

"We can't do it at Augie because they don't allow us to. We can't have it at RIFAC because it can't handle that, so we have to go to Moline and have our senior night at Moline," Roessler said. "That's not right at all. Our kids are having a senior night at Moline, our biggest rival. I just really hope you put it back on the agenda and have another vote. … We have kids going to East Moline and parents moving out of our district. I talk to them all the time; they're putting their houses up for sale because we don't have a pool now. We don't want to lose students, and they're good students."

Mayor Mike Thoms also attended, addressing the board in support of the community.

"It's not just the swim team; I believe it [swimming] should be back in the curriculum. We were the only school district that made it mandatory, and that's made a stand above and beyond," he said. "The City Council and school board worked very hard attracting parents and families to locate to Rock Island; there are currently several looking to move to East Moline because of the swim program. We work too hard to get people to live here. We can't be the only school to not have a pool — whether it's the pool at Rocky or it's a collaboration with RIFAC or the city of Rock Island, I don't know. But the Rock Island schools need a pool."

The board approved the first round of Rocky pool renovations in December 2021, according to district spokeswoman Holly Sparkman. The renovations consisted of roof deck and mechanical repairs, to be completed by Legat Architects for a fee of 5.9%. According to the meeting agenda, a combination of tax revenues and other sources were being considered to fund the entire project.

Sparkman said the high school "barely" got through the fall 2021 girls swim season, while the boys team began their 2021-2022 season practicing at Augustana with a fully-away meet schedule, as the pool's condition and ongoing repairs were a safety concern for the teams.

As no action has yet been taken on the pool at Rock Island, more facility sharing is expected. In response to the public communications session, board member Megan Wilson requested that the discussion of high school pool renovations are added as a future agenda item, the request noted by board president Terell Williams.