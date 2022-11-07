Communitywide survey reveals possible future structure of Davenport schools

"This survey was utilized as a planning survey for the district. It helps us at a fork in the road with which pathway we're going to choose," Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said at Monday night's committee-of-the-whole board meeting. "The board has made a commitment to utilize data and input from the community to move forward, so this is one of the very key components to that. We've had this date circled on our calendar; from this moment forward, the heavy lift is going to occur."
The district worked with School Perceptions LLC to administer the districtwide survey that went out in October and helped collect the resulting data. School Perceptions President Bill Foster presented the survey and its findings at Monday night's meeting.
Four Davenport West High School students will travel to Nairobi, Kenya in January to implement a student-designed water filtration system—part of an ongoing outreach partnership project with the Fishers of Men Ministries Inc.
Rock Island High School staff participated in the "Hot Shakes Challenge" to raise money for the annual Student Hunger Drive competition on Thursday—tasting increasing levels of hot sauce as they read Shakespearian excerpts.
The Moline High School Special Olympics basketball team will host a Fall Classic tournament from 9:00 a.m. to noon, competing with three other area Special Olympics teams to raise money for the MHS Special Olympics program. The tournament will be held in the high school's physical education facility.
Western Illinois University's School of Accounting, Finance, Economics and Decision Sciences (AFED) will host "Analytics is Everywhere 2022" from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 in Riverfront Hall of the WIU-QC campus. This event is open to all current WIU students or prospective students interested in learning more about WIU's analytics programs at WIU.