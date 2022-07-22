Concordia Lutheran Academy to open in Geneseo with kindergarten this fall

GENESEO — Geneseo’s Concordia Lutheran Academy will open its doors to a kindergarten class this fall.

According to Marifaith Mueller, a member of the Creation Committee for the academy, it is hoped to expand the grade offerings in the 2023-2024 school year.

The kindergarten class will begin on Monday, Aug. 29, and Mueller said interviews for a teacher have been conducted and a contract “will be offered shortly.”

Class size will be limited to 15 students, and information regarding registration is available at the Concordia Lutheran Church office, 309-944-3993. There also is information on the Facebook page, which is Concordia Lutheran Academy @ concordialutheranacademy.

The idea for the classical Lutheran school was conceived in the fall of 2021, and Mueller said: “Concerned parents have been desiring for years an alternative academic option for their children. This need was repeatedly expressed and the concept of Concordia Lutheran Academy (CLA) was born. A number of dedicated members of Concordia Lutheran Church formed a Creation Committee to create and structure the vision for a classical Lutheran school.”

The goal to raise 75% of the school’s first-year operating costs was set and met by church members, community members and groups, Mueller added.

“Being able to offer a quality, Christ-centered education this year realizes in our town the church’s great ambition to teach the generations about life and the Christian faith," the Rev. Stephen Mueller, pastor at Concordia Lutheran Church, said. "We are overjoyed to have this opportunity to serve our community and its families in this impactful way. This would not have been possible without the dedicated work of many people at Concordia and the support its members."

Concordia Lutheran Church anticipated a parochial school in 1972 when it added the educational unit to the church building.