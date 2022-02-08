Concordia Lutheran Church moves ahead on plan for elementary school

GENESEO - The idea for the proposed Concordia Lutheran Academy in Geneseo is moving forward.

At the church’s voter’s meeting in January, it was voted to move forward with the appointment of a Creation Committee for the kindergarten to Grade 5 school. The Creation Committee is 16 volunteers who will create an operational model and a budget for the school.

“It is extremely important to the Concordia Lutheran Church that our school become a viable, successful academic institution that will serve the Geneseo community for many years to come," Marifaith Mueller, a member of the Creation Committee, said. "This will take a great deal of planning and fundraising over the next year.”

The Creation Committee plan to present the updated model and plan at the next church meeting in May.

Concordia Lutheran Church anticipated a parochial school in 1972 when they added the educational unit to the church building.

“In days gone by in the Lutheran church, it wasn’t out of the ordinary for a church to have its own school," pastor Rev. Stephen Mueller, said. "When a church was founded, likely a school would also soon be started. We hope to bring back the school that Concordia first had so many years ago, and offer a quality, Christ-centered, classical education to our Church and community.”

“Parents seek to train up their children in the way they should go, so that when they are old they will not depart from it,” he said. “Our hope is that Concordia Lutheran Academy will greatly assist parents in this God-given task.”

To learn more about the school, call the church office at 309-944-3993.

