'Consequences' for staffer's prank at Rock Island High School

A "prank" that was issued through the public-address system by a staffer at Rock Island High School is leading to apologies and consequences.

After finals concluded last week, a school staffer made a "Code Red" announcement over the school's PA system, followed by another staff member's name, school officials confirm.

The announcement was intended to be a prank toward the individual mentioned in the announcement, but it left students and other staff members frightened and alarmed, said Holly Sparkman, spokesperson for the district.

Code Red announcements are intended to indicate a potential or immediate threat within a school building or on campus and trigger lockdown procedures. Though classes were dismissed early on the day of the faux announcement, some students reportedly remained in the building, attending club meetings and practices.

A news tip sent to the Quad-City Times by a parent portrayed the reaction to the prank by students as serious and concerning.

"Soon after (the prank), the all-clear announcement was made, but the students were still terrified and rightly so! Conversations in the hallway later revealed it was a staff member who made the announcement as a joke," the tipster said, adding that Code Red situations are "never something to joke about" and calling for consequences to the staff member who made the announcement.

"The announcement was very inappropriate and caused a lot of fear, confusion and duress," Sparkman wrote in an email Tuesday. "We are truly sorry for that situation and the harm that it caused students that were in the building.

"At no point in time was the high school in any danger nor was the high school in lockdown. (Rock Island/Milan District) 41 administration is taking this situation seriously and will be addressing staff with consequences."

She could not elaborate on what disciplinary actions may be taken, given personnel-privacy policies.

The afternoon following the incident, Rocky principal Jeff Whitaker sent a robocall to parents with an apology, explaining what happened, and saying it was inappropriate, Sparkman said.

