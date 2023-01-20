Construction trailer disappears from Orion grade school grounds

WHAT WE KNOW: The Orion School District has been completing a renovation and new addition at C.R. Hanna Elementary School involving a new preschool and new STEM classrooms.

WHAT'S NEW: Superintendent Joe Blessman reported Wednesday that the construction trailer went away earlier in the day.

"It's been a long time coming," he said. "Things didn't fit and had to be ordered."

The district hasn't set a date yet for an open house at the new facility because it needs time to see how furniture from Rock Island will fit into the new space and to order more furniture, and in general to get organized. Blessman speculated the open house might be scheduled at the end of February or the beginning of March. The district is now advertising for a new full-time STEAM teacher to go into its new classroom; Blessman noted he is adding art to the STEM mix.

WHAT'S NEXT: Blessman also reported that the district's maintenance grant had been approved and the district would receive $50,000 to put toward new lockable classroom doors for the high school. One bid was obtained for $110,000, and district architects are now writing specifications for the project in order to go out for bids. Other upcoming projects include siding on athletic buildings, shower and locker room floors, floor tile and repainting lockers in the freshman-sophomore hallway and a sidewalk connecting the grade school with the middle school to accommodate siblings who move between the two buildings.