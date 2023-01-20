 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NEWSTRACKER: ORION SCHOOLS

Construction trailer disappears from Orion grade school grounds

schoolsign orion high school.jpg

WHAT WE KNOW: The Orion School District has been completing a renovation and new addition at C.R. Hanna Elementary School involving a new preschool and new STEM classrooms.

WHAT'S NEW: Superintendent Joe Blessman reported Wednesday that the construction trailer went away earlier in the day.

"It's been a long time coming," he said. "Things didn't fit and had to be ordered."

The district hasn't set a date yet for an open house at the new facility because it needs time to see how furniture from Rock Island will fit into the new space and to order more furniture, and in general to get organized. Blessman speculated the open house might be scheduled at the end of February or the beginning of March. The district is now advertising for a new full-time STEAM teacher to go into its new classroom; Blessman noted he is adding art to the STEM mix.

WHAT'S NEXT: Blessman also reported that the district's maintenance grant had been approved and the district would receive $50,000 to put toward new lockable classroom doors for the high school. One bid was obtained for $110,000, and district architects are now writing specifications for the project in order to go out for bids. Other upcoming projects include siding on athletic buildings, shower and locker room floors, floor tile and repainting lockers in the freshman-sophomore hallway and a sidewalk connecting the grade school with the middle school to accommodate siblings who move between the two buildings.

St. Ambrose University to host graduate program open house

St. Ambrose University will host an in-person open house from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 for students interested in pursuing a graduate degree. Attendees are invited to tour facilities and meet with faculty and staff to learn more about SAU's graduate offerings—which include a range of accredited degrees alongside flexible and online programs. 

Gov. Reynolds aims to grow Iowa health careers in $15 million grant expansion

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced a new $15 million round of funding to expand the state's Health Careers Registered Apprenticeship (RA) Program in her Condition of the State address Tuesday. The new funding will support more programs to help meet the high-demands of Iowa's health care workforce—expanding RA opportunities to include EMTs, registered nurses, behavioral health and substance abuse specialists, direct support professionals and other areas.

Central High School's Marching Blue Devils among 30 bands in London's New Year's Day parade

Davenport marching band students will be celebrating their New Year's festivities overseas—Central High School's "Marching Blue Devils" will join around 8,000 from across the globe to perform at the London New Year’s Day Parade 2023. Over 500,000 spectators are projected to fill the parade's iconic 2-mile route for the first time since January 2020—WQPT will air the parade live on Jan. 1 starting at 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

