Counseling program at Moline's Hamilton Elementary receives national award

Oswald said in addition to the formal roles, there is always someone willing to reach out to students who may be in need of a positive male role model or offer support in some other way.

Oswald said Teed and all Hamilton staff value social-emotional learning for all students. The Illinois State Board of Education defines social-emotional learning as the process through which children and adults acquire the knowledge, attitudes and skills they need to recognize and manage emotions, demonstrate caring for others, establish positive relationships, make responsible decisions and handle challenges constructively.

“I feel like they all really believe in all kids getting what they need to feel successful,” Oswald said. “To make sure all kids feel safe at school.”

Teed said one way she ensures every Hamilton student benefits from the counseling program is teaching lessons in every classroom about the mindsets and behaviors students need for success in life.

In order to apply for RAMP, Teed collected data on a variety of areas during the 2019-2020 school year. That school year she set a goal of decreasing office referrals by 10%. By the end of the year, the reduction was more than 25 percent.