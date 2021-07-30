Counseling program at Moline's Hamilton Elementary receives national award

Staff at Hamilton Elementary School in Moline are ready to ring in the new school year with new national recognition of its counseling program.
Hamilton was one of five schools in Illinois recognized this year for earning the American School Counseling Association's “RAMP” designation. Hamilton’s principal Lynsy Oswald and school counselor Sarah Teed traveled to Las Vegas July 13 to ASCA’s national conference to accept the school’s honor.
To earn RAMP status, which stands for Recognized ASCA Model Program, schools must document its counseling program for one academic year and provide data showing the program benefits all students of the school. Teed said the designation, which lasts five years before schools must reapply, signals a school’s counseling program follows researched-based models and data-driven best practices.
Although Teed led the effort, both she and Oswald said the honor is a reflection of the entire school community working together to support students. Oswald said she is proud of Teed’s efforts and called her a phenomenal asset. At the same time, she said, with 600 Hamilton students it takes an all-hands-on-deck approach to deliver the best experience for students.
“It’s something Sarah can’t sustain on her own,” Oswald said. “We have a team of people, a behavior team, a support team, a parent coordinator, an administrative assistant. We really have a group effort when kids are struggling at Hamilton. The whole building kind of wraps themselves around them.”
Oswald said in addition to the formal roles, there is always someone willing to reach out to students who may be in need of a positive male role model or offer support in some other way.
Oswald said Teed and all Hamilton staff value social-emotional learning for all students. The Illinois State Board of Education defines social-emotional learning as the process through which children and adults acquire the knowledge, attitudes and skills they need to recognize and manage emotions, demonstrate caring for others, establish positive relationships, make responsible decisions and handle challenges constructively.
“I feel like they all really believe in all kids getting what they need to feel successful,” Oswald said. “To make sure all kids feel safe at school.”
Teed said one way she ensures every Hamilton student benefits from the counseling program is teaching lessons in every classroom about the mindsets and behaviors students need for success in life.
In order to apply for RAMP, Teed collected data on a variety of areas during the 2019-2020 school year. That school year she set a goal of decreasing office referrals by 10%. By the end of the year, the reduction was more than 25 percent.
Classroom lessons centered on the theme “Choose Love,” teaching specific skills to improve relationships with other students and staff. These lessons directly contributed to fewer referrals, with research showing relationships are indicators of social and academic gains at school, Teed said.
Teed also worked to close the achievement gap for a specific group of students who received a boost through a reading buddy program. Teed said her data shows students paired with volunteer mentors showed significant growth in meeting reading goals compared to other students.
Teed also works with students who need more support in small groups and manages Hamilton’s positive behavior system, and consults and collaborates to promote student success. Students who need the most support also receive help from the school’s social worker, Oswald said.
The RAMP process also led to the creation of an advisory council, a group of parents, teachers, community members, and stakeholders who gather twice per year to discuss what is going well and share ideas for improving Hamilton’s counseling program.
“It’s a great way to get ideas from different types of people who are not as familiar with the world of school counseling to offer ideas that directly benefit students,” Teed said. “And teachers can give their feedback.”
Teed said applying for RAMP status was a big undertaking. She said it truly stretched her professionally and allowed her to further grow her knowledge and skills.
“I am always encouraging the students at Hamilton to challenge themselves, so I thought I had better do the same,” Teed said. “I am so thankful to be part of Hamilton Schools and the Moline-Coal Valley School District.”