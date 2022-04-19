Counselor, mentor, coach, educator, cop: Pleasant Valley High School resource officer honored for role in saving students' lives

The walls of School Resource Officer Jamey Fah's office in Pleasant Valley High School are home to colorful drawings made by children and teenagers, three big-screen monitors, and three framed awards.

His desk is the landing place for books, pamphlets, cups, pens and the paperwork each day demands. It is the almost-cluttered space of a man dedicated to kids and the school they attend.

The most recent addition to the wall — a Citation for Outstanding Achievement — came from Scott County Sheriff's Department and was presented to Fah during the April 11 meeting of the Pleasant Valley School Board.

Fah has been a deputy with Scott County Sheriff's Department since 2013 and PV's SRO for the last four years. The award recognized the critical role he played in coming to the aid of a student in turmoil, as well as his role in the dramatic rescue of another student during a suicide attempt.

Fah said the incidents were part of a larger trend.

"The last four to six months have been rough for kids in a lot of school communities, and that's true for PV," Fah said. "Back in February, we had a number of students talking about self-harm. It's not been an easy time for students. It never is, really."

The first incident Fah encountered came on the night of Jan. 28. He was contacted by a Bettendorf Police officer who relayed information from a PV student that another student — only known by a nickname — was expressing troubling ideas on social media.

"It was about 11:30 p.m. and I was driving back from the Iowa-versus-Penn State wrestling match," Fah recounted. "We only had a nickname, so I pulled over and used social media to track down the name of the student.

"I made contact with the student and went to the student and talked through what was happening and what was going on. The Bettendorf Police were really nice about the whole thing. And the student and I still talk quite a bit."

Pleasant Valley High School Associate Principal Jason Jones said he wasn't surprised Fah reached out and helped a student outside the school setting.

"Jamey has a commitment to our students and community — he is always willing to be very active in helping students," Jones said. "He has been active here as a coach, and he is willing to do the little things, like sitting and talking with students, eating lunch with them. He has created a very welcoming environment for students, especially with students who are struggling or at-risk."

Fah said his connection to PV has helped. An alumnus from the class of '95, Fah played sports and PV and graduated from Augustana College, where he volunteered as a coach. He returned to that role in 2016 before becoming PV's SRO before the 2018-19 school year.

Like Jones, Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said Fah's award was the result of day-to-day dedication.

"Like other school resource officers Jamey was hand-selected for this position because of his willingness to pour his heart and soul into the job," Lane said. "School resource officers tend to take very seriously the safety and well-being of the students. Jamey proved that the position of SRO is one that we do not want to be without."

The second incident involved Fah interrupting a student's suicide attempt.

"It was about 10 days after the first incident, a couple of students approached me during lunch and said a friend — a PV student — was messaging 'goodbye' to a number of people and they were really worried," Fah explained. "We notified the family, who were not home, and then I went to the student's home."

Fah again worked with Bettendorf Police officers. With the help of neighbors, Fah and the officers got inside the home. They found the student unresponsive.

"The student had taken a lethal dose of prescription drugs," Fah said. "The Bettendorf officer was able to administer Narcan and saved that student's life. I'm very thankful for the relationship I have with the Bettendorf police and how responsive the officers were in this situation."

According to Fah, that student is "doing much better now."

Fah is well aware of the still-recent criticism SROs have received locally and across the country.

"People talk about the school-to-prison pipeline. For me, this job is absolutely the opposite of that," Fah said. "I'm a law enforcement officer, but I see myself as a counselor, mentor, coach, and, maybe, an educator. I do all those things to help keep kids out of the criminal justice system,

"The recognition is nice, but I can honestly say that's not why I do this. I want to play a role in helping kids. Really, being a law enforcement officer is the smallest part of my job."

