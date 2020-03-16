COVID-19: Bettendorf, Davenport, North Scott, Pleasant Valley schools close through April 10

Bettendorf, Davenport, North Scott and Pleasant Valley School Districts announced Monday that all schools will close through April 10.

Gov. Kim Reynolds recommended — but did not order — Iowa schools close through April 10 on Sunday to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the new coronavirus. On Monday, the Scott County Health Department told area schools to follow that recommendation.

In identical letters addressed to parents, faculty and staff, the districts' superintendents said it was "an unusual time for all of us," and acknowledged there were a lot of unanswered questions. While many colleges and universities have pivoted to conducting classes online, the letter doesn't present any alternative means of course delivery.

The letter does, however, announce that students will still be able to pick up meals.

Reynolds' press conference provided at least one answer: Iowa legislators plan to waive instructional time requirements for K-12 schools in response to Reynolds' recommendation that schools close for four weeks.

Lawmakers reached agreement Monday afternoon to waive the requirements that schools provide 180 days or 1,080 hours of instruction.