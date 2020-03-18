You are the owner of this article.
COVID-19: Western Illinois University moves to online classes for the rest of the semester
topical top story

Western Illinois University

A sign welcomes visitors to the campus of Western Illinois University-Macomb.

 Graham Ambrose

Western Illinois University will resume its classes Saturday, but they'll be online through the rest of the spring semester. The decision follows guidelines from health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to combat COVID-19, the new coronavirus. 

"While this is a difficult decision as this changes the on-campus academic experience for our students, faculty and staff, it is necessary," said Interim President Martin Abraham in a statement. 

In Macomb, residence halls and the dining center will stay open. The Quad-Cities does not have any residence halls. 

Student workers — including federal work-study students — and graduate assistants will be contacted by Student Employment, and will continue to have job opportunities. 

The news release said information about the upcoming Commencement ceremony will be shared soon.

