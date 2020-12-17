COVID-19 affects Mercer County school numbers

ALEDO — The number of positive COVID-19 cases reached the 53 person mark during this first semester at Mercer County schools, the board learned at its Dec. 16 meeting.

“We’re midway through our 19th week,” said Superintendent Scott Petrie. He added they learned of five additional cases that day. “We have 300 kids on full remote."

“We’re in the middle of a pandemic,” said Stacy Day, high school principal. “As of today we have 99 fully remote learners and 60 out for quarantine."

Students first began the process of remote learning last year, with no consequences as far as grades were concerned. That changed this year with some startling results.

Principals from each of the five schools detailed what was happening in their buildings and what they are doing to create better results. “Since Thanksgiving break additional tutoring time has been implemented on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, which included arranging busing,” said Day.

At the Intermediate school the board learned there were only a few remote learning days. “We have a large number of failing grades,” said Ryan Koresko, Intermediate school principal. He pointed out that remote learners returning to in-school learning is where most of the problem lies.