Davenport and Pleasant Valley cancel high school graduation ceremonies

Davenport and Pleasant Valley school districts have canceled their high school graduation ceremonies. Both districts made the announcements on Tuesday.
The Davenport School District had planned a graduation ceremony for each of its four high schools July 19 at Brady Street Stadium. District spokesman Mike Vondron said Tuesday that district officials had decided to cancel the ceremony that morning after a steady increase of COVID-19 cases in the Quad Cities.
Superintendent Robert Kobylski posted a video to YouTube notifying parents and students Tuesday afternoon.
"What I learned yesterday has me very concerned," Kobylski said. "I learned yesterday that we are in the midst of a surge. That surge is creating not only issues for the entire community, but it's specifically creating issues for younger adults and adolescents who are now succumbing to this illness. It is with great disappointment that I must cancel our graduation exercise scheduled for July 19.
"It is not a decision I take lightly. I know this is an important day not only for all of our graduates, but for all of the families, friends and everyone who was involved in the success of each one of our 2020 graduates. I'm so disappointed I can't see each and every one of you handed a diploma and walk across the stage. But the virus, unfortunately, is in control of the situation right now.
"We have to do the right thing as a community and we have to keep everyone safe," Kobylski said.
Pleasant Valley parents responded in April to a district-wide survey giving them options to celebrate graduation, with administrators agreeing to a traditional ceremony held outdoors in the high school's Spartan Stadium.
The school district sent emails and text messages to parents Tuesday morning with the cancellation announcement, also citing an increase in COVID-19 cases and the potential risk to students and families.
"It is with deepest regret, the Pleasant Valley Community School District is canceling live graduation," the email read. "Due to the increased cases of COVID among our students and the community, we do not want to jeopardize the health of our families. It is not wise to have over 1,000 students and family members in our stadium as the cases continue to increase. Therefore, the decision has been made to cancel the ceremony this coming Saturday, July 11.
"We will hand out diplomas to each student when he or she would have picked up their tickets today and tomorrow. Please know this decision was not made lightly. It is a disappointment for us as much as it is for your student and your family. This is truly unfortunate for our students and we apologize that we are not able to hold a live ceremony."
Both school districts produced virtual ceremonies in the case of cancellation and were broadcast on schools' websites, social media and local television.
Bettendorf High School still plans to hold a graduation ceremony August 1 in the high school gym, although the status is "pending" on the district's calendar.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, Scott County has 825 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 50% of which are in ages 18-40. The confirmed case count has risen by 205 cases since June 30.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.