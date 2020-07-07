Davenport and Pleasant Valley cancel high school graduation ceremonies

"We have to do the right thing as a community and we have to keep everyone safe," Kobylski said.

Pleasant Valley parents responded in April to a district-wide survey giving them options to celebrate graduation, with administrators agreeing to a traditional ceremony held outdoors in the high school's Spartan Stadium.

The school district sent emails and text messages to parents Tuesday morning with the cancellation announcement, also citing an increase in COVID-19 cases and the potential risk to students and families.

"It is with deepest regret, the Pleasant Valley Community School District is canceling live graduation," the email read. "Due to the increased cases of COVID among our students and the community, we do not want to jeopardize the health of our families. It is not wise to have over 1,000 students and family members in our stadium as the cases continue to increase. Therefore, the decision has been made to cancel the ceremony this coming Saturday, July 11.

"We will hand out diplomas to each student when he or she would have picked up their tickets today and tomorrow. Please know this decision was not made lightly. It is a disappointment for us as much as it is for your student and your family. This is truly unfortunate for our students and we apologize that we are not able to hold a live ceremony."