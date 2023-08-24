The Quad-City Times recently published a three-part series focused on open enrollment in Quad-Cities metro school districts on the Iowa side.

With recent legislative changes to Iowa's open enrollment laws, the series looked at enrollment change among Davenport, Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley and North Scott school districts over the past five years. The series also looked what was driving enrollment change and what kind of impact open enrollment could have on Quad-Cities schools moving forward.

Here are five key takeaways from our three-part open enrollment series:

1. Students are moving

The percentage of Iowa Quad-Cities families choosing to open enroll their students has increased by about 33% over the past five years — even while the overall local enrollment has decreased by 2.6%.

In the 2022-23 school year alone, a total of 1,290 local students students open enrolled into a school outside of their resident district.

This comes as Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds made significant changes to open enrollment laws, such as removing the ability to deny open enrollment requests based on voluntary diversity plans in 2021.

These plans were used by five Iowa school districts, including Davenport, to balance its student diversity.

The following year, Reynolds eliminated the prior March 1 open enrollment deadline — effectively allowing Iowa families to open enroll their children into any Iowa school district, at any time.

2. Davenport lost most students to open enrollment

Last school year, the number of students leaving the district represented about 6% of the student population.

From the 2018-19 school year up until 2021-22, Davenport schools averaged roughly 526 resident students open enrolled out of the district.

In the 2021-22 school year — the first after losing its voluntary diversity plan — that number jumped to 735 students.

Davenport's total enrollment landed at 14,625 students in the 2018-19 school year. Last school year, enrollment totaled 13,372.

While Davenport had a net loss of 425 students to open enrollment in 2018-19, this increased to 790 students by last school year.

3. Bettendorf shows biggest open enrollment gains

Bettendorf schools have consistently led Iowa Quad-Cities schools with around 15% of its student body open enrolling into the school district — despite overall enrollment decreasing by approximately 4% since the 2018-19 school year.

Coincidentally, the district saw its highest number of students open enrolling into the district — 726 total — in the 2018-19 school year, and again in 2021-22.

Averaging a loss of roughly 245 students to open enrollment from 2018-19 to 2021-22, this number saw a slight spike last school year, at 312 students.

Still, the district showcased a net gain of 362 students in the 2022-23 school year.

Additionally, Bettendorf and neighboring Pleasant Valley schools are the only two local districts that denied open enrollment requests last school year. This was due to the districts having insufficient space to house these students — Pleasant Valley denied 24 requests over the 334 approved.

Pleasant Valley also stands alone in experiencing a decrease in the percentage of students leaving via open enrollment.

4. North Scott's net gains nearly double last school year

While North Scott's five-year open enrollment trends have remained relatively flat compared to its local counterparts, the percentage of students open enrolling into the district jumped from 6% to just under 9% from 2021-22 to 2022-23.

Since the 2018-2019 school year, the district has averaged approximately 72 students open enrolling out.

Meanwhile, the district brought an average of approximately 162 students via open enrollment through the 2021-2022 school year — this figure landing at 286 students last school year.

5. A consensus: deadlines are needed for open enrollment

While local superintendents continue to navigate the impact of Iowa's open enrollment laws, they all agree on one thing: having an open enrollment deadline is important.

“One of the biggest issues we have is the fact that there’s no deadline,” said Davenport Superintendent TJ Schneckloth, noting how school funding works a year in the rear, with staffing done in March, April and May. “If we have additional students leave in the May, June and July time period — when it comes to the funding for those students, we’re missing the students, but have the teachers."

Aside from aiding in the planning of a school district's budget and resources, North Scott Superintendent Joe Stutting said another "unintended consequence" of removing the deadline are cases of students transferring at the end of a school year for athletic (or other) eligibility purposes.

“It's not in the best interest, for a kid, to transfer the last two to three weeks of school,” he said. “Kids bounding from school to school is not a positive thing, academically. I think there are a number of scenarios that are unfortunate as a result of not having a deadline and limited ways to deny (open enrollment requests).”

Pleasant Valley Superintendent Brian Strusz supports reinstating a deadline — suggesting dates in May or June over the previous March 1 deadline.

“We’d at least know we've approved all open enrollments for the next year,” he said. “Anybody who moves into our district, say in June, July or August, or the next year, we could then address those needs.”

Agreeing with her local counterparts, Bettendorf Superintendent Michelle Morse said her district moved school registration from July to February to alleviate staffing and budgeting challenges brought on by the absence of an open enrollment deadline.

"So that we can start looking at staffing and student placement earlier,” she said. “We’re working within those state guidelines that we have, but we try to look at our trends over the last five years.”

Former 13-year Maquoketa superintendent Kim Huckstadt — who since has taught educational leadership at the University of Northern Iowa — echoes these sentiments as "an outsider looking in."

"I think (removing the open enrollment deadline) really put a burden on school districts," he said. "Because there are several levels to complex issues like this."

One level being a student body's diversity, Hustadt said, and school finances another.

He also serves on the Board of Directors for the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency, which provides support services for school districts in the Quad-Cities and surrounding areas.

"It is a real tough thing for central administrative offices," he said.