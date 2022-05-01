 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport Central High School student is 2022 Dooley scholarship recipient

Maitreyi Shrikhande

Maitreyi Shrikhande is the 2022 recipient of the $20,000 Dooley Scholarship. She is a senior at Davenport's Central High School. She plans to attend Augustana College in the fall. 

This Maitreyi Shrikhande and her parents, Malavika and Devendra Shrikhande, according to the Davenport Community Schol District.

 Davenport Community School District

The Davenport Community School District awarded the 2022 Dooley Scholarship to a Central High School senior planning to attend Augustana College this fall.

Maitreyi Shrikhande, who plans to study psychology and premedicine, was notified Friday that she will have $20,000 to help her to achieve her academic goals, according to a news release from the school district.

Shrikhande said in the release that being a doctor has always been a goal, and working in psychiatry has become a passion.

The scholarship is an annual award given to a Davenport high school senior who wants to become a medical doctor. It is named after Dr. Thomas Anthony Dooley, who operated medical clinics in Vietnam and Laos.

