Davenport Central High School student is 2022 Dooley scholarship recipient

The Davenport Community School District awarded the 2022 Dooley Scholarship to a Central High School senior planning to attend Augustana College this fall.

Maitreyi Shrikhande, who plans to study psychology and premedicine, was notified Friday that she will have $20,000 to help her to achieve her academic goals, according to a news release from the school district.

Shrikhande said in the release that being a doctor has always been a goal, and working in psychiatry has become a passion.

The scholarship is an annual award given to a Davenport high school senior who wants to become a medical doctor. It is named after Dr. Thomas Anthony Dooley, who operated medical clinics in Vietnam and Laos.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.