Davenport Community School District appoints some of new cabinet

The Davenport Community School District board has approved the appointment of some members of the district’s new administrative cabinet.
The district has been working for several years with the Iowa Department of Education to address issues that led to the district being cited by the state. Those issues include providing equitable education for Black students. The effort is under the oversight of the Iowa State Board of Education.
The organization of the district’s central office was among the concerns identified by the state during the assessments that resulted in the citations and the conditional accreditation of the district. The central office was seen as disorganized and the chain of command was deemed unclear. These problems were detrimental to the district's communication and policy implementation -- buildings were acting independently on initiatives rather than moving forward as a unit.
The district has been developing a new administrative structure as part of its efforts to address the issues identified by the state. The new structure includes a cabinet of eight positions directly beneath Superintendent T.J. Schneckloth. Three of those positions were filled Monday night by board action during its regular meeting.
Jake Klipsch, and Willie Barney were listed as two of the cabinet’s three directors of instructional leadership.
Klipsch is already a district staffer who recently has made reports to the board on the development of the district's crisis response and prevention plan and an agreement defining the functions of the district’s student resource officers.
Neither Barney nor Lisa Stevenson, identified as the cabinet’s director of learning results (the third position approved Monday night), were listed among the district’s existing employees on its website.
The names and appointments of the new cabinet members were listed on the district’s personnel report, which was approved 4-1 Monday night as part of the board’s consent agenda. Board member Kent Paustian voted against the measure while Karen Kline-Jerome and Bruce Potts abstained.
All board members were present.
In March, the district and Iowa Department of Education officials gave a report to the Iowa State Board of Education about the restructuring. It listed eight different cabinet positions, with the three instructional leadership directors, each assigned to one of the district’s high schools.
Monday night’s personnel list stated that Klipsch and Barney had not yet been assigned to a high school.
The district was still working on filling the third instructional leadership seat, Schneckloth said.
Schneckloth said three other seats on the cabinet -- operations, finance and human resources are being filled by the people already performing those functions for the district.
The goal is to have the full cabinet in place by the start of the coming school year, he said.
The personnel report also listed the resignations of William Schneden and Robert Scott -- the district’s two associate superintendents -- and Sandra Schmitz, the special education director, effective at the end of the school year.
Schneckloth said their resignations were part of the restructuring.
As of Monday afternoon, the district had acknowledged the newspapers’ request for more information about the administrative personnel changes but had not yet responded to the query in detail.
In other business on Monday night, the board also unanimously approved contracts with its various bargaining units. All members of the board were present for those votes.
Monday's meeting was recorded and is available on the district's YouTube page.