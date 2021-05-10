Davenport Community School District appoints some of new cabinet

The Davenport Community School District board has approved the appointment of some members of the district’s new administrative cabinet.

The district has been working for several years with the Iowa Department of Education to address issues that led to the district being cited by the state. Those issues include providing equitable education for Black students. The effort is under the oversight of the Iowa State Board of Education.

The organization of the district’s central office was among the concerns identified by the state during the assessments that resulted in the citations and the conditional accreditation of the district. The central office was seen as disorganized and the chain of command was deemed unclear. These problems were detrimental to the district's communication and policy implementation -- buildings were acting independently on initiatives rather than moving forward as a unit.