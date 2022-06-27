Davenport Community School District awarded $3.7 M to recruit new teachers

The Davenport Community School District received a $3,700,848 competitive grant to participate in the Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship (TRPA) Pilot Program on June 9.

The TRPA program aims to support a pipeline for aspiring Iowa educators, providing recipients opportunities to earn credentials while learning or working in the classroom. Gov. Kim Reynolds announced its launch in her 2022 Condition of the State address.

The Davenport Community School District was one of 19 awardees, and will partner with Bettendorf, Clinton, Muscatine, North Scott, Pleasant Valley and West Liberty school districts for the grant program, which begins in the 2022-2023 school year.

A curriculum specialist for the Davenport Community School District, Alene Vandermyde was one of the grant writers. She said they sent a survey to the consortium’s paraeducators in January to gauge interest in the program.

“We ended up with a much greater response than we thought when we originally got the grant application,” Vandermyde said. “We had over 223 people across the consortium that wanted to do this. We have a lot of really excited people.”

A representative from each district collaborated to determine how many grant slots the consortium needed and how the money would be dispersed.

“We have 85 slots across the entire consortium,” Vandermyde said. “Even though it’s a short turnaround, it looks like everyone is going to fill their slots this fall, so we’re really excited.”

Here’s a breakdown of how many grant slots each district received: Bettendorf 11, Clinton 7, Davenport 33, Muscatine 11, North Scott 8 Pleasant Valley 12 and West Liberty 3

Haleigh Hoyt, future ready coach at Bettendorf High School, co-authored the grant. She said the program was an opportunity to make participants’ dreams come true.

“All of the staff members we spoke with, they were so grateful for an opportunity. I can’t tell you how many paraeducators would say, ‘I always thought I would become a teacher, but life happens,’” Hoyt said. “So this will allow them to fulfill that goal, and I’m excited to watch all of them get the support they need to make it happen.”

To be eligible, public school districts must partner with a community college or four-year college or university under two registered apprenticeship models.

The "High School and Adult-to-Paraeducator" model allows high school students and working adults to begin a career as a paraeducator while earning credit toward an associate degree. The "Paraeducator-to-Teacher" model allows current paraeducators to continue to work while earning their bachelor’s degree.

“This gives them that opportunity to work while they learn,” Vandermyde said. “I’m hopeful this alleviates some of the teacher shortage, and we can continue to really build a full pipeline of students to paras to teachers.”

The program granted a total of $45.64 million statewide, serving over 1,000 paraeducators and students in 134 schools.

Funding stems from the Iowa Department of Education and Iowa Workforce Development through the 2021 American Rescue Plan and state/local emergency funds.

“This is a pilot program, or one-time grant opportunity, but I’m hopeful that the state would continue funding this to enrich our employees and students in all of our districts,” Hoyt said.

Vandermyde said she thought there was an opportunity for the program to continue, given the need to recruit and retain Iowa teachers.

“It’s all about making sure people understand how important it is and campaigning people to understand that the program should continue,” she said.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.