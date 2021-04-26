Davenport Community School District board takes action on school resource officer agreement

He said he also appreciated the efforts of the city and district staff and elected officials in developing the agreement.

The school board's action happened Monday during its regularly scheduled meeting. The vote was unanimous with board member Linda Hayes not present. The meeting was recorded and that video, which includes the entire discussion, is available on the district's YouTube page.

Monday night’s agenda included a finalized copy of the MOU. The document outlines the structure and function of the program, the length of the agreement and duties for the participating officers.

The goals and duties for the officers were numerous. They included building positive relationships with students, families and district staff — both in district buildings and at activities, the MOU states. They will also help provide various safety trainings to district staff.

SROs will also assist their building principals in investigating possible school-related criminal activity, but behavioral issues involving students on school grounds will be left to district staff, the MOU states.