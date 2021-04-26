Davenport Community School District board takes action on school resource officer agreement

The Davenport Community School District has approved an agreement defining the duties, expectations and review of its school resource officers.
The Davenport city government and school district officials have been reviewing the program since last summer, developing an agreement that would define its limits. The proposed agreement, called a memorandum of understanding, includes surveying students and faculty about how they feel about having SROs and regular evaluations of the program and the SROs. Officials would also collect data on the program’s performance and publish the results online for public review.
Daniel Gosa, board president, said the district appreciates its SROs and is trying to put something in place so that there is clear direction and officials can collect data on the program.
“I think they are doing a great job,” Gosa said.
He said he also appreciated the efforts of the city and district staff and elected officials in developing the agreement.
The school board's action happened Monday during its regularly scheduled meeting. The vote was unanimous with board member Linda Hayes not present. The meeting was recorded and that video, which includes the entire discussion, is available on the district's YouTube page.
Monday night’s agenda included a finalized copy of the MOU. The document outlines the structure and function of the program, the length of the agreement and duties for the participating officers.
The goals and duties for the officers were numerous. They included building positive relationships with students, families and district staff — both in district buildings and at activities, the MOU states. They will also help provide various safety trainings to district staff.
SROs will also assist their building principals in investigating possible school-related criminal activity, but behavioral issues involving students on school grounds will be left to district staff, the MOU states.
The data collected on the SRO program will be presented for public review on the city and district websites, Gosa said.
A copy of the finalized MOU is available in the school board agenda, which can be found through the board section of the district’s website.
Davenport’s aldermen must also approve the plan, and are expected to take action on it Wednesday.
The Davenport district's school board also discussed the plan at its April 12 meeting. That meeting was also recorded and is available on the district's YouTube page.