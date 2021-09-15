Davenport Community School District board to discuss face covering policy Thursday night

The Davenport Community School District board is scheduled to hold a special open meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday where it may take action on its face covering policy.
"On Monday, September 13, 2021, the United States District Court for the Southern District of Iowa granted a temporary restraining order regarding the State of Iowa’s current mask requirement ban," according to the agenda for the meeting. "Davenport Community Schools Board of Directors may take action surrounding the temporary restraining order."
The board meeting, because it is a special call open meeting, will not include a public forum, but the district is asking for input from the public via an online survey. The district stated on the agenda that the deadline for comments is 3 p.m. Thursday.
"All comments will be shared with the board and attached to the meeting minutes of this special call meeting," the agenda states.
The agenda for the meeting is available online. The meeting will be broadcast via the district's YouTube page.
The move comes as other Iowa Quad-Cities school districts react to the federal judge’s ruling related to a suit filed against the state by The Arc of Iowa and parents in several Iowa communities, including Davenport.
The suit’s plaintiffs contend the state law discriminates against students with disabilities that make them more susceptible to COVID-19, according to a news release from the ACLU. The law effectively excludes these students from public schools and denies them equal access to education in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act.
The school board will have to make the final decision on the district’s response, Schneckloth said. The timeline for that decision will be dependent on the district collecting the information the board will need to make the decision.
“We are reviewing all of the information that’s coming at us and we’re going to be making the best informed decision that we can,” Schneckloth said.
The North Scott and Pleasant Valley community school districts were still determining Tuesday what their next steps would be, officials from those districts said.
“The only decision we’ve made is right now to stay the course with our masks optional,” Joe Stutting, North Scott's superintendent, said.
Stutting said the district was doing that to allow more time for the legal action revolving around the judge’s decision to take place and to give North Scott more time to consult with the Iowa Department of Education, its legal counsel and others while it decides what, if anything, to do.
“It would not be in the best interest of students to say one day ‘Wear masks,’ then say the next day not to wear masks,” Stutting said.
Stutting also asked people to practice civility while addressing the face-covering issue or any other topic.
“This is definitely a polarized subject and what makes it hard when it’s polarized is a lack of civility,” Stutting said.
Pleasant Valley did not have more details available on Tuesday.
The Bettendorf Community School District had not yet responded to a request for information as of Tuesday afternoon.