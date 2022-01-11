Davenport Community School District board will not require masking or testing for unvaccinated employees

The Davenport Community School District school board did not take action Monday night on a measure that would require masking at work sites and weekly COVID-19 testing for its unvaccinated employees.
The proposed policy was on the agenda for the board’s regular meeting. The measure was prompted by a federal mandate in the form of an Occupational Safety and Health Administration emergency temporary standard. The standard generally requires employers with at least 100 employees to develop a vaccination requirement for its employees. Alternatively, they can require masking in the workplace and weekly testing for unvaccinated employees.
On Friday, however, Governor Kim Reynolds’ office said Iowa would not enforce the federal requirement because state officials had determined Iowa’s standards for mitigating COVID-19’s impact in the workplace are at least as effective as the federal standard.
Dan Gosa, the Davenport school board president, announced at the beginning of the meeting that the item was being removed from the agenda. He referenced the state’s decision not to enforce the federal requirement.
“The ramifications of Iowa’s decision and the potential effects on the state plan’s status are not yet known,” Gosa said. “It is possible that the federal OSHA could still step in and enforce the ETS.”
Iowa is among the states that have OSHA-approved state plans for managing worker health and safety.
Having a state plan in place means state and local government employers with 100 or more employees are also covered by the new vaccine requirement through their states’ plans, according to OSHA.
“State Plans are required to adopt and enforce occupational safety and health standards that are at least as effective as federal OSHA’s requirements,” according to OSHA’s website.
Otherwise, the state plan must be amended to either mirror the federal requirement or to become at least as effective as OSHA’s requirement.
The federal vaccine requirement has been challenged in court and the case is pending before the U.S. Supreme Court.